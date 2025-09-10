Anzeige
BlueNord ASA: Company Presentation Pareto Securities' 32nd Annual Energy Conference

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or "the Company") is presenting at Pareto Securities' 32nd Annual Energy Conference in Oslo today. The presentation is attached and will be made available on www.bluenord.com.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--company-presentation-pareto-securities--32nd-annual-energy-conference,c4232369

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/4232369/3659668.pdf

BlueNord ASA, Pareto Securities' Energy Conference, 10 September 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-company-presentation-pareto-securities-32nd-annual-energy-conference-302552158.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
