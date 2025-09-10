DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500G LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2025 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 128.93 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29187585 CODE: 500G LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 401348 EQS News ID: 2195418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

