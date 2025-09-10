DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 09-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 338.9335 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 128488 CODE: CC1U LN ISIN: LU1681044050 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN LEI Code: 549300LYZ55LWKOSOL45 Sequence No.: 401430 EQS News ID: 2195586 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 10, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)