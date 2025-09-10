Explore what's next at 2025 CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held Sept. 10-14 at Beijing's Shougang Park. Visitors can explore future life through tech, culture, tourism & studying-abroad opportunities -- all in one global event.

https://xhnewsapi.xinhuaxmt.com/share/news_pc?id=1123229197926400&showType=3008&utdId=2830951edf4048f2a8167bdccc53cbe6&version=5.0.0

Source: 2025 CIFTIS

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558