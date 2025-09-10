Bioz, Inc.: Golden West Companies Integrates Bioz Badges Across Digital Platforms, Delivering Effortless Publication Proof and a Seamless User Experience

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Bioz, Inc., an AI technology company transforming how scientists discover and evaluate research products, today announced a partnership with Golden West Companies, a trusted supplier of high-quality reagents, biological materials, and diagnostic solutions for scientific research and manufacturing. Through the integration of Bioz Badges across Golden West's digital properties, researchers will now see dynamic, real-time publication content that builds immediate trust and streamlines purchasing decisions.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on the Golden West BioSolutions Website

The integration of Bioz Prime Badges empowers Golden West to showcase real-world scientific evidence directly on its product webpages. Each badge displays peer-reviewed publications where Golden West's products have been cited, helping researchers validate their purchasing decisions through transparent and trustworthy data. With built-in filtering, sorting, and direct access to full-text articles, the badges enrich the user experience while increasing customer confidence and engagement.

"Having Bioz Badges embedded into our websites has been incredibly valuable," said Dawn Guenthner, Executive Director at Golden West Biologicals. "The badges are dynamic, we don't have to worry about updating them, and the interface works seamlessly across multiple web properties. It's been a great way to reinforce the scientific credibility of our products without adding to our internal workload."

The hands-off nature of Bioz's solution is a key advantage for Golden West, whose team can rely on Bioz to automatically surface the latest publication data without manual intervention. This effortless integration supports Golden West's commitment to delivering reliable, research-backed solutions to scientists in diagnostics, life sciences, and clinical research.

"At Bioz, we're thrilled to partner with Golden West Biologicals and its subsidiaries, known for its commitment to quality," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By integrating Bioz Badges, Golden West is offering its customers what they value most: scientific proof and an intuitive way to explore it."

This partnership highlights the expanding role of publication content in product marketing for scientific suppliers. With Bioz, Golden West is bridging the gap between digital commerce and evidence-based decision-making.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Golden West Companies (GWC)

Founded in 1989, Golden West Companies is a trusted leader in providing high-quality biological materials, reagents, and diagnostic solutions to laboratories, biotech firms, and research institutions worldwide. As the parent organization of Golden West Biologicals, Golden West Diagnostics, and Golden West BioSolutions, GWC combines decades of industry expertise with innovative solutions to support scientific discovery, diagnostic development, and clinical research. With a long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and customer-focused service, GWC partners with researchers and manufacturers to deliver products that drive advancements in life sciences and diagnostics.

Golden West Biologicals, Inc. (GWB)

Golden West Biologicals, Inc. is a leading provider of biological materials and reagents used in diagnostic manufacturing and scientific research. With decades of expertise, GWB partners with laboratories, biotech firms, and research institutions worldwide, delivering high-quality products and trusted solutions that drive innovation and discovery.

Golden West Diagnostics, LLC (GWD)

Golden West Diagnostics, LLC specializes in the manufacture of human matrices used in the preparation of controls and standards, as well as human and animal protein fractions. As an ISO 13485:2016 certified facility, GWD provides premium diagnostic materials that meet the rigorous demands of researchers and manufacturers, including the Mass Spect Gold product line for ultra-low analyte testing.

Golden West BioSolutions, LLC (GWS)

Golden West BioSolutions, LLC is a dedicated supplier of biological components for research and diagnostic development. Its extensive product portfolio includes donor serum, plasma, antigens, enzymes, and disease-state materials, supporting scientists and innovators worldwide with high-quality, research-driven solutions tailored to evolving industry needs.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Golden West Biologicals

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/golden-west-companies-integrates-bioz-badges-across-digital-platforms-1070940