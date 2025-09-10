Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cumulus Neuroscience Appoints Robert Ballantine to Board of Directors

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, announced today that Robert Ballantine has been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Mr. Robert Ballantine, Cumulus Neuroscience Board Member

"We're thrilled to welcome Robert to our board of directors," said Tina Sampath, CEO of Cumulus. "Robert has a proven track record of successful innovation in digital health across global pharmaceutical markets. This is a pivotal time for the company - we look forward to working with Robert to optimize our commercialization efforts focused on increasing adoption of the NeuLogiq® Platform in CNS clinical studies, with a focus on accelerating much needed therapies for patients and their caregivers living with life altering neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric conditions."

Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the NeuLogiq® Platform enables the tracking of brain function over time, both in the clinic and from the comfort of a study participant's home. Participants use a tablet to perform gamified versions of established objective behavioral tasks, while wearing the NeuLogiq headset which records EEG (electroencephalogram) brain waves that are precisely time-synced to the tasks. This allows biopharma companies to capture data that will provide a more accurate picture of brain network activity.

"I'm honored to join the Cumulus Board of Directors and help advance their mission in digital measurement", said Mr. Ballantine. "I look forward to helping Cumulus shape their go-to-market strategy to address the substantial unmet need in the neuroscience space for tools that provide sensitive, objective measures in clinical studies. Ultimately, this work can enable precision medicine and improve patient outcomes."

Mr. Ballantine currently serves as the Managing Principal of Integrated Digital Health at IQVIA, a role he has held since July 2022. He brings over 25 years of experience in digital innovation, human-centered design, and program leadership, with the last 15 years focused on the life sciences. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Behavioural Science and a Master's in Ergonomics.

About Cumulus Neuroscience
With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing NeuLogiq®, an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression and schizophrenia.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home - all with an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769272/Mr_Robert_Ballantine.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657658/5501171/Cumulus_Logo.jpg

Cumulus Neuroscience Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cumulus-neuroscience-appoints-robert-ballantine-to-board-of-directors-302551597.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.