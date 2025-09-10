Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 17:42
196,80 Euro
-0,15 % -0,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKDAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,72198,6210:23
194,72198,6210:11
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A new milestone in efficiency, transparency and control: CloudPay fully certified on Workday's Global Payroll Connect suite

ANDOVER, England, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payment solutions, announced it has achieved a huge milestone in becoming fully certified across all five of Workday's Global Payroll Connect (GPC) features. The certification marks a significant advancement in global payroll integration, offering multinational organisations the latest tech-led unified, real-time payroll experience.

Ahead of the Workday Rising summit on September 15-18 in San Francisco, CloudPay has announced the 5-star certification and unveiled the full availability of Workday's GPC suite across 110 countries, which provides a single source of truth for global payroll customers.

Launch of the latest feature, DCOD, enables customers to synchronize data changes in real-time across payroll and the HCM, creating unprecedented 'single source of truth' views and accelerated deployments. From obtaining local payroll information directly in a single step through Additional Payroll Data (APD) to industry-leading visibility of key payroll data via the Global Payroll Hub (GPH), GPC allows payroll teams to gain greater control over every cycle, with 80% fewer follow-ups and faster payroll close.

CloudPay has been Workday's trusted partner for more than a decade, providing seamless, feature-rich payroll integrations that simplify complex payroll challenges for multinational organisations. Through the combination of CloudPay's market-leading proprietary platform and Workday's advanced HCM capabilities, the strategic partnership enables customers to benefit from a unified, end-to-end payroll experience tailored for global businesses. With over 2,500 Workday integrations and 175 mutual customers worldwide, GPC certification builds on CloudPay's market-leading, real-time payroll experience.

The clearest global payroll visibility and control yet

The launch of DCOD to more than 110 countries builds on the other GPC features, creating a centralised view of vendor activity via the Global Payroll Hub and employee-verified local data through APD. The evolution of its offering means customers will be able to benefit from unprecedented visibility of global payroll processes, and allows payroll teams to further cut manual efforts from error checking and additional runs, while improving data quality.

Roland Folz, CEO of CloudPay, comments:

"Payroll demands accuracy, transparency and agility. CloudPay continues to lead the rest of the market by offering Workday's full GPC suite, including the widest support for the new DCOD feature. We're utilizing the Three As: AI, APIs and automation, to bring the very best integration with Workday features to empower organisations to scale global payroll with confidence.

"CloudPay is redefining what real-time, single-source-of-truth payroll looks like inside Workday, and the certification will allow for further streamlining of complex, multi-country payroll processes into one intuitive Workday interface.

"Ultimately, the certification and ever-strengthening partnership with Workday open up a huge range of possibilities for businesses to significantly scale up productivity and efficiency and better leverage the potential that their pay functions can offer. Our emerging, tech-backed solutions are helping to bring payroll forward from the back office, and convert its outputs and value into a true strategic advantage for businesses"

Workday Rising attendees can see the GPC suite live at Booth D40

Contact: Vickie Collinge, vickie@bluesky-pr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-milestone-in-efficiency-transparency-and-control-cloudpay-fully-certified-on-workdays-global-payroll-connect-suite-302551545.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.