Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strider Technologies, Inc.: Strider Technologies Announces Partnership with NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator

NATO DIANA will leverage Strider's strategic intelligence as economic security tool

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced its new partnership with NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA).

Under this partnership, Strider will deliver its economic security capabilities to aid NATO DIANA in identifying contractual and supply chain risks from strategic competitors as set out in the NATO 2022 Strategic Concept. Strider's strategic intelligence will also be used to evaluate the risk from entities and people wishing to join and collaborate in the DIANA defence innovation ecosystem.

"NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic is building a dynamic ecosystem of innovators, entrepreneurs, and mentors whose contributions are essential to the Alliance's security," said Eric Levesque, Co-Founder and COO of Strider Technologies. "Ensuring this ecosystem is both trusted and resilient is vital to scaling the cutting-edge innovations that will shape NATO's future capabilities. By combining NATO's internal due diligence with Strider's strategic intelligence, we are enabling DIANA to adopt and accelerate breakthrough technologies with confidence, while safeguarding the integrity of the institutions, companies, and people driving this progress. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing defence innovation at speed and scale, anchored in trust across the Alliance."

About NATO DIANA
DIANA is a NATO organisation with a mission to locate and accelerate dual-use innovation across the Alliance, and accelerate adoption of those technologies by NATO countries, to strengthen overall Alliance security.

About Strider
Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organisations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This enhanced intelligence enables organisations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations in 15 countries around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah; Washington, DC; London; Tokyo; and Sydney.

Contact : media@striderintel.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strider-technologies-announces-partnership-with-natos-defence-innovation-accelerator-302551408.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.