Questex LLC: Questex's Annual Hospitality Conference 2025 Set to Welcome the Largest and Most Qualified Delegation in the Event's History

More than 1,100 attendees, over 200 investors, 110 speakers, and over 60 sponsors confirmed

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025, the UK's leading event for hospitality investment, operations and asset management, returns to Manchester Central Convention Complex on 29-30 September 2025 with its most ambitious programme yet. With record-breaking attendance confirmed and a theme of Reset. Rebuild. Rise., this year's edition will deliver sharper insight, new networking formats and a line-up of speakers shaping the future of UK hospitality.

At the heart of the programme are sessions that get to the core of what drives investment and performance. Capital Talks will see leading investors including Jacob Rasin of Pandox, Peter Werhahn of Blackstone, Saurabh Chawla of Westmont Hospitality and JJ Lenhart of The Baupost Group share how they are navigating today's shifting landscape. The new finale session, Question time: Owners, operators, and asset managers on how to reset, rebuild and rise, puts the audience in charge as industry leaders including Li Zhang of Brookfield Asset Management, Ronen Nissenbaum of Fattal Hotels, Rebecca Kate Burton of Oak View Group and Lionel Benjamin of go2 Hotels take the hot seat to address questions directly from the audience on the challenges and opportunities driving UK hospitality.

Food and beverage will take a starring role at AHC 2025. John Vincent, Co-Founder and Former CEO of LEON Restaurants, will bring his perspective on building a value-led brand that has scaled without compromise. Jodie Tate, Managing Director of Destination Brands and Ventures at Greene King, will share how the company is delivering strong results through leaner, smarter investment strategies. Alongside them, John Welsh of Hickory's Smokehouse and Sebastian Nohse of Hilton Worldwide will present case studies on how operators are creating F&B businesses that thrive in one of hospitality's toughest markets. These sessions will be complemented by the brand-new F&B Safari, a walking tour of Manchester's most exciting venues, hosted by consultant Thom Hetherington.

The programme also shines a light on hospitality's role in regional transformation. Elie Younes of Radisson Hotel Group and Danny Wilson of Manchester City Football Club will explore how large-scale projects, such as Manchester City's hotel development, are reshaping urban regeneration and catalysing local growth.

New networking formats will make connections sharper and more efficient than ever. Capital Meets will bring investors together with lenders, operators and advisors in targeted mini receptions designed to accelerate partnerships. The Vision Pulse Stage will bring main stage content onto the exhibition floor, while interactive formats throughout the two days will ensure delegates are not just listening, but actively shaping the conversation.

Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Questex said, "AHC 2025 will be the biggest and boldest edition we've ever delivered. With record attendance, new features and a programme rooted in the issues that matter most, this year's event will give the UK hospitality industry the clarity, connections and confidence it needs to rise to the next level."

About AHC

The Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC) is the UK's leading event for hospitality investment, operations and asset management. Held in Manchester, AHC unites senior industry decision-makers from across the UK to explore the strategies, data and innovations shaping the market. With two days of high-impact content, curated networking and deal-making opportunities, AHC is where the brightest in UK hospitality gather to reset, rebuild and rise. AHC 2025 takes place 29-30 September at Manchester Central Convention Complex.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. The company brings people together in the markets that help people live better - hospitality, operational real estate and wellness - and the industries that help people live longer - life sciences and healthcare - along with the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. In the experience economy, Questex connects its ecosystem through live events, enriched with data insights and digital communities, to deliver exceptional experiences and measurable results. It happens here.

