Galleon Embedded Computing: Galleon Awarded Multi-Million-Dollar NASAMS Contract by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Contract Advances Development of Next-Generation RTC 2 and Strengthens Role in Integrated Air Defense Systems

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the DSEI Conference today, Galleon Embedded Computing ("Galleon"), a business unit of Spectra Defense Technologies ("Spectra"), announced it has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace ("Kongsberg") for the initial production of its Realtime Computer XSR RTC Version 2 ("RTC 2").



The advanced RTC 2 solution will be integrated into the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System ("NASAMS"), one of the world's most widely deployed and field-proven air defense systems. The contract includes the delivery of a significant numbers of RTC 2 units and represents a major step forward in Galleon's strategic partnership with Kongsberg.

"This contract with Kongsberg represents a strategic win not just for Galleon, but for the entire Spectra team," said Ray Munoz, CEO of Spectra Defense Technologies. "The RTC 2 exemplifies our focus on innovation, interoperability, and mission-readiness, and we're honored to play a critical role in one of the world's premier air defense platforms. This program positions us strongly for future modernization efforts across U.S. and allied defense ecosystems."

"This award further deepens our longstanding relationship with Kongsberg and reinforces Galleon's position as a trusted provider of resilient, mission-critical solutions needed for today's evolving threat landscapes," said Erlend Møyland, CEO of Galleon Embedded Computing. "It's a testament to the professionalism, preparation, and unity of the entire Galleon team, and these new orders mark a significant step forward in our strategic growth roadmap."

Built on Galleon's battle-tested XSR product family, the RTC 2 is engineered for real-time performance, rugged reliability, and seamless integration into existing and future defense architectures. Designed for long lifecycle support, RTC 2 aligns with evolving NATO and U.S. mission requirements and is tailored for deployment in the most demanding operational environments.

About Galleon Embedded Computing

Galleon Embedded Computing (Galleon), a business unit of Spectra Defense Technologies, is a leader in rugged, high performance mission systems designed for the most demanding operational environments. Our expansive portfolio of data recorders, servers, network-attached storage, and edge computing solutions are configurable, lifecycle tested and certified for secure and reliable performance. Combining proven technical expertise with differentiated customer understanding, Galleon delivers mission ready systems that provide enduring value across a full lifecycle of defense platforms.

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 30 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S. DoD, NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

