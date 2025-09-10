Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 10:24 Uhr
Adani Foundation: Dr Priti Adani Urges a Unified Collaboration Platform to Multiply Social Impact

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, delivered a stirring appeal to philanthropists, businesses and changemakers: 'Don't just give. Build together.'

(L-R) Dhun Davar - Chief of Programmes & Deputy CEO, AVPN, Dr Abhishek Lakhtakia - CEO, Adani Foundation, Dr Priti Adani - Chairperson, Adani Foundation, Naina Subberwal Batra - CEO, AVPN, Patsian Low - Chief of Markets & Deputy CEO, AVPN

In her keynote, Dr Adani emphasized that the next leap for social development depends on collaboration and on bringing every philanthropic institution, NGO and partner onto a single platform where efforts are aligned, learnings are shared and impact is multiplied. Dr Adani reminded the audience that the true strength of philanthropy is not in isolated contributions but in unified action. "We must be co-builders, not just donors. Real change happens when we work as partners - pooling resources and breaking down silos."

She called for a collaboration platform where philanthropists across the world can move beyond numbers, focusing instead on the human stories of dignity, resilience and transformation, saying, "Impact is never about numbers. It is about the stories behind them - stories of hope, transformation and empowerment."

"Dr. Priti Adani's keynote was a powerful call to bold action," said Ms Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN. "She reminded us that we need to act, even amidst uncertainty and to invest in solutions to build the foundations for a sustainable and equitable future for Asia. At AVPN, we echo this call for action. Philanthropy must stay the course and unite diverse stakeholders so that together, we can turn conviction into action and build systems that withstand the test of time and uncertainty."

Dr Priti Adani outlined three non-negotiables for this shared movement:

  • Co-Building: Every partner comes not as a donor, but as a builder of lasting change.
  • Multipliers, Not Beneficiaries: The true measure of impact is not in what we give, but in how we extend our beneficiaries as multipliers of change.
  • Uniting Skills with Values: Skills without values are buildings without foundations. Unite them - and you build generations."

Dr Adani declared, "This is not a moment to clap. It is a moment to commit! We must be the generation that sowed in the drought, that believed before the rains came, that built a harvest of dignity and opportunity for all."

Closing her address, Dr Adani urged the gathering to go beyond symbolic gestures and to actively collaborate, learn from one another, share best practices and inspire each other to aim higher.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769735/AVPN_Global_Conference_2025.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769888/Adani_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Adani Foundation logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-priti-adani-urges-a-unified-collaboration-platform-to-multiply-social-impact-302552208.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
