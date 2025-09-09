UTime Limited Reaffirms Current Leadership and Board Composition Following Unauthorized SEC Filing

Tel: (86) 755 86512266

7th Floor, Building 5A

Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan District

Shenzhen, People's Republic of China 518061

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (the "Company" or "Utime") (NASDAQ: WTO), a mobile device manufacturer and technology company, today issued a statement to clarify its management and board composition following an unauthorized filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On September 9, 2025, a fraudulent filing was submitted to the SEC via the SEC's EDGAR filing system (the "Unauthorized Form 6-K"). This filing falsely claimed that the officers and directors of Utime had resigned and had been replaced by new appointees.

The Company wishes to advise its shareholders, investors, and the public that this filing was not authorized, reviewed, or approved by the Company's leadership. Specifically:

Mr. Hengcong Qiu remains the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Company and has not resigned.

Mr. Minfei Bao remains a Director and has not resigned.

No actions have been taken to change the composition of the Company's Board of Directors.

The current management team remains fully in place. The Board of Directors continues to consist of Messrs. Minfei Bao, Hengcong Qiu, Xiaoqian Jia, Hailin Xie and Yanzhi Wang.

The Company believes this unauthorized filing was made by a former employee who had illicit access to the Company's EDGAR filing codes. This action appears to be a deliberate attempt to interfere with the Company's business operations and stable management.

The Company is taking immediate and decisive actions to rectify this situation, protect the Company's interests, and ensure the security of its regulatory disclosures. These actions include formally notifying the SEC of the fraudulent filing and notifying the proper authorities to investigate this matter.

The Company is committed to transparency and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. We appreciate the trust of our shareholders and stakeholders and will provide updates as appropriate.

About UTime Limited

Trading under the NASDAQ ticker WTO, UTime Limited is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company aims to provide cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in UTime Limited's Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Contact

qhengcong@utimemobile.com