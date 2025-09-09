OptimizeRx Corporation: OptimizeRx Partners with Lamar Advertising to Reach Clinically Relevant Audiences Through Out-of-Home Healthcare Advertising

Strategic Partnership Combines OptimizeRx's Patented Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting Data with Lamar's Vast Nationwide OOH Network to Strengthen OOH Media for Healthcare Marketing

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, and Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), one of the largest out-of-home (OOH) advertising companies in North America, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize OOH advertising for pharmaceutical and healthcare brands. Through this collaboration, OptimizeRx's patented Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) data is integrated with Lamar's national inventory to support clinically relevant OOH campaigns in the United States. This effort aligns with the increasing interest from healthcare marketers in applying data-driven approaches alongside conventional media strategies.

Transforming OOH Through Clinical Precision

Through this partnership, Lamar has mapped its comprehensive advertising inventory at the ZIP+4 level to correspond with OptimizeRx's MNT data, a patented approach to reaching consumers based on disease prevalence within a micro-neighborhood. Combining OptimizeRx's and Lamar's capabilities enables pharmaceutical and healthcare brands to reach clinically relevant patient populations at the right place and time, making OOH advertising a strategic component of omnichannel marketing strategies.

"Healthcare marketers have long recognized the value of out-of-home advertising's broad reach, but they've needed better targeting and measurement capabilities to justify strategic investment," said Steve Silvestro, CEO of OptimizeRx. "Our partnership with Lamar changes the game by using real-world clinical data to reach relevant consumers through outdoor advertising. This allows pharmaceutical brands to inform their most relevant potential patients in a privacy-compliant way. At the same time, it maintains the broad impact that makes out-of-home a cost-effective complement to other marketing channels."

"This partnership marks an important change in how healthcare brands can use out-of-home advertising," said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company. "By combining our nationwide inventory with OptimizeRx's clinical targeting, we enable healthcare marketers to take a data-driven approach to media planning. They can prioritize spend based on the health attributes of the surrounding population, while still benefiting from the broad reach and impact that makes out-of-home so effective."

Key Partnership Benefits:

Reaching Clinically Relevant Patients With Geographic Granularity: OptimizeRx's MNT audience data maps disease prevalence data to Lamar's inventory at the ZIP+4 level, enabling granular clinical geographic targeting through OOH advertising.

OptimizeRx's MNT audience data maps disease prevalence data to Lamar's inventory at the ZIP+4 level, enabling granular clinical geographic targeting through OOH advertising. Cost-Effective Scale: Data-driven OOH delivers equitable reach compared to linear TV with greater targeting precision and cost-effectiveness.

Data-driven OOH delivers equitable reach compared to linear TV with greater targeting precision and cost-effectiveness. Vast Nationwide Reach: MNT data integration spans Lamar's complete inventory, including both programmatic and non-programmatic placements across the nation's largest OOH network.

MNT data integration spans Lamar's complete inventory, including both programmatic and non-programmatic placements across the nation's largest OOH network. Measurable Results: Brand-specific, data-driven targeting makes OOH a measurable component of pharmaceutical marketing strategies with robust privacy protection.

Brand-specific, data-driven targeting makes OOH a measurable component of pharmaceutical marketing strategies with robust privacy protection. Strategic Media Mix Integration: MNT audience data enables healthcare brands to expand beyond digital OOH with confidence, incorporating traditional inventory into sophisticated omnichannel strategies.



Industry Impact and Future Outlook

This partnership positions OOH advertising as a strategic solution for life sciences brands seeking alternatives to increasingly competitive digital channels. As pharmaceutical companies leverage advanced data analytics to create personalized marketing experiences in 2025, the OptimizeRx-Lamar collaboration provides a compelling solution to healthcare marketers that combines the broad reach of traditional outdoor advertising with the clinical relevance and accountability of modern, real world data-driven marketing.

For healthcare advertising agencies looking for high-impact cost-effective media options, this partnership offers a targeted approach that can compete directly with linear TV placements while reaching relevant audiences and providing measureable results.

About OptimizeRx Corporation

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest out-of-home advertising companies in North America, with over 361,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,100 displays.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "targets", "designed", "could", "may", "should", "will" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability of OptimizeRx to reach relevant patients at the right time and place, the Company's success in delivering measurable results, and out-of home advertising continuing to be cost-effective, remaining a strategic component of omnichannel marketing, or becoming a competitive solution to digital channel marketing. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's success with the appointment of new and reorganization of management team members, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with electronic prescription platforms and electronic health records networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

OptimizeRx Contact

Jennifer Dinkel, VP Marketing

jdinkel@optimizerx.com



Lamar Contact

Allie McAlpin

Lamar Advertising Company

VP of Marketing Services & Communications

(225) 926-1000

amcalpin@lamar.com

Press Inquiries

Matter Communications

optimizerx@matternow.com



OptimizeRx Investor Relations Contact

Steven Halper

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com