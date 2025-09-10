Willis Towers Watson plc: WTW and SOMPO announce global partnership to deploy Radar for its non-life insurance services

TOKYO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, and Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of Japan's leading insurance groups, today announced a global partnership to deploy WTW's Radar technology across SOMPO Group.

This marks the first global agreement for Radar in Japan with Sompo Direct Insurance Inc., a member of the SOMPO Group, already implementing Radar as part of its efforts to improve automobile insurance pricing since June this year. Sompo Direct specialises in providing online automobile insurance, providing its customers with easy to understand, fast and reliable insurance services.

Sompo Direct has introduced Radar to its auto insurance business so that it can predict each customer's risks based on advanced data analysis and quickly reflect them in insurance premiums. WTW Radar comprehensively supports everything in the insurer's system from risk analysis and rating decision-making to market development.

Tadashi Yamanaka, Executive Officer of System at Sompo Direct Insurance Inc. said, "The introduction of Radar has enabled us to rapidly implement premium revisions that reflect changes in market, accident trends and customer risk profiles more accurately. We will continue to improve our pricing so that we can provide our customers with reasonable and affordable automobile insurance by utilizing WTW's advanced technology."

Chiaki Tanaka, Head of Insurance Consulting & Technology, Northeast Asia, at WTW, added, "In non-life insurance product development, data sophistication and speed are critical. Radar has enabled Sompo Direct to unlock the full value of its data and bypass traditional system development bottlenecks. Premiums determined by product development teams are now directly reflected in production environments of the system, allowing for flexibility and agile pricing so that Sompo Direct can launch their insurance products quickly.

"The SOMPO Group has also begun to introduce Radar into its operations beyond Japan, starting with Turkey, with further expansion being considered and planned across Southeast Asia. We value our partnership with SOMPO and look forward to continuing to build our capability for them and their customers."

Radar is WTW's advanced pricing and underwriting solution designed to empower insurers with predictive modeling, machine learning and seamless system integration - all without requiring programming expertise. Its deployment enables faster, more flexible, and more accurate decision-making, helping insurers respond swiftly to market dynamics.

About Sompo Holdings, Inc.

Building on more than 135 years of innovation, Sompo Holdings is a leading global integrated insurance and financial services group guided by its Purpose: "For a future of health, wellbeing and financial protection". Headquartered in Tokyo, the Group's core businesses include Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance globally, as well as Life Insurance, Nursing Care & Wellbeing services in Japan. With approximately 75,000 employees in 29 countries, the Group is recognized for its financial strength, with its main operating subsidiaries holding A+ ratings from both A.M. Best and S&P Global Ratings. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Ticker: 8630).

For more information, visit https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/.

About Sompo Direct Insurance Inc.

Sompo Direct Insurance Inc. is a member of the SOMPO Group, a leading global integrated insurance and financial services group. As a direct-to-consumer Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance company, Sompo Direct leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver products, services, and customer experiences that foster customer loyalty at reasonable prices.

About Radar

Smarter insights. Better results. Delivered faster.

Radar is a complete, end-to-end analytics and model deployment solution. It was built specifically for insurers by insurance experts and continually enhanced through ongoing investment, development, and innovation.

Radar delivers proprietary machine learning algorithms, real-time decision-making, regulatory reporting, speed, and ease of deployment.

Radar is part of WTW's Insurance Consulting and Technology business, which serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Its mission is to innovate and transform insurance and deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance and manage risk and capital.

About Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT)

WTW's ICT business serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Our mission is to innovate and transform insurance, and we deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance, and manage risk and capital.

We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world's leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice to the insurance industry.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Clara Goh +65 6958 2542

Clara.goh@wtwco.com