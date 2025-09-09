Jianpu Technology Inc. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu," or the "Company") (OTCQB: AIJTY), a leading open financial technology platform in China, today announced the appointment of Ms. Xun (Amy) Zhang as the new chief financial officer of the Company, effective August 1, 2025.

Ms. Zhang has over fifteen years of financial management experience, having held senior financial positions at multinational corporations and high-growth enterprises, including ByteDance, Alibaba, Guazi, and LightInTheBox. She is well-versed in both Chinese and international financial regulations and standards and has deep insights into the technology and financial services industries. She is a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (CPA-Inactive Status) and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

"Ms. Zhang will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Company's governance practices, fostering organizational alignment, driving the integration of business, finance and strategy, and strengthening the Company's positioning in the capital markets. Her appointment underscores our continued commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value for our customers and shareholders," said Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu Technology.

As a fintech trailblazer, Jianpu finds itself at a pivotal moment-one where the industry is poised to embrace AI, deepen digitalization, and expand globally, while the company navigates its own industrial transformation and organizational strategic upgrade. Against this backdrop, Jianpu's efforts to bring in versatile top-tier talent not only boost strategic alignment but also serve as a key step to solidify its path toward sustainable long-term growth.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a leading open financial technology platform, under the Rong360 brand, connecting users with an extensive spectrum of financial products and other products and services. By leveraging cutting-edge digital technology, the Company offers intelligent and comprehensive search and recommendation results in a seamless, efficient, and secure manner to meet the needs of its diverse audience. The Company also enables financial and non-financial partners to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness by offering digital intelligence as a service, including data- and analytical-based risk management, intelligent marketing, and other integrated solutions and services. As the Company expands into FinTech+ ecosystem and broadens its global footprint, it will continue to innovate and solidify its influence in the space of financial technology and digital transformation. For more information, please visit InvestorRoom - IR Home.

