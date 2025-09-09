Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Reports August 2025 Occupancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for August 2025.

August 2025 Observations:

August consolidated weighted average occupancy grew 290 basis points year-over-year and 70 basis points sequentially to 81.8%.

Third quarter-to-date consolidated weighted average occupancy of 81.5% represents a 140 basis point sequential occupancy increase from the full second quarter.

August consolidated month end occupancy increased 60 basis points sequentially from July and 280 basis points compared to the prior year period.

August same community weighted average occupancy grew 260 basis points year-over-year to 82.2%.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 645 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 58,000 residents as of June 30, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

