OSR Holdings Receives Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Deficiency Notice; Company Highlights Unusual Trading Activity

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings (Nasdaq: OSRH) today announced that on September 5, 2025, it received a written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

The notice does not affect the listing of OSR Holdings' common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OSRH." In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has until March 4, 2026 to regain compliance.

Despite recent share price volatility, OSR Holdings continues to believe that its market value does not reflect the strength of its business fundamentals or the momentum across its programs. The Company continues to:

Advance its portfolio of transformative programs in key therapeutic areas including oral immunotherapies and regenerative medicine.

Build its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy to reinforce financial flexibility and resilience.

Conduct due diligence on Woori IO, a developer of non-invasive glucose monitoring technology, underscoring a commitment to advancing high-impact, complementary innovations.

While executing these strategic initiatives, the Company has also observed trading activities in its shares that appear inconsistent with underlying fundamentals. Publicly available SEC fails-to-deliver (FTD) data has reflected significantly elevated levels of settlement imbalances in OSRH on notable dates marked by high trading volatility, heavy volumes, or material press releases such as M&A term sheet announcements. The Company believes this data may indicate the presence of manipulative short selling practices that have contributed to downward pressure on its share price.

"Our focus remains firmly on advancing our scientific programs and creating long-term value for our stakeholders," said Peter Hwang, Chief Executive Officer of OSR Holdings. "We take market integrity very seriously, and we will continue to pursue both operational execution and proactive measures to address unusual trading dynamics."

OSR Holdings is committed to protecting the interests of all shareholders. The Company intends to actively monitor trading activity, engage with regulators as appropriate, and evaluate all available options to ensure a fair and orderly market for its securities.

"OSR Holdings is built on strong scientific foundations, a diversified innovation pipeline, and forward-looking strategies such as our digital asset treasury initiatives," added Tim Smith, Head of Global Investor Relations. "We remain confident in the long-term value of our business, and while we are committed to addressing unusual trading dynamics, our priority is to continue advancing programs that can make a meaningful difference for patients and shareholders alike."

About OSR Holdings

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness to support global health outcomes. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device distribution. OSRH's vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare and wellness companies, improving patient care through cutting-edge research and development. For more information, visit www.OSR-Holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, its development pipeline, digital asset treasury strategy, and due diligence activities with Woori IO. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

