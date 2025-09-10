Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 00:42 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Court Approves CenterWell's Winning Bid to Acquire Assets of The Villages Health ("TVH")

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Villages Health ("TVH"), the trusted healthcare system for The Villages retirement community in Florida, today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida (the "Court") approved a winning asset bid for CenterWell Senior Primary Care to acquire TVH's assets as a going concern following the system's filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy restructuring in early July 2025. CenterWell is the nation's largest senior-focused, value-based primary care provider. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to certain customary closing conditions.

"We are excited to move into the final stage of the sale process with CenterWell, a healthcare provider whose patient model aligns so closely to ours," said Bob Trinh, Chief Executive Officer of The Villages Health. "We expect a seamless transition for our patients and employees."

Upon closing of the transaction, the assets of TVH, including its eight primary care centers and two specialty care centers serving over 55,000 patients in The Villages, will become part of CenterWell, the healthcare services business of Humana Inc. Given CenterWell's payor-agnostic structure, TVH patients are expected to have continued access to their current health insurance provider following the closing of the transaction, regardless of their selected insurance plan.

"We are pleased that the Court has approved CenterWell's bid for the assets of The Villages Health. We look forward to successfully completing the transaction and working together to help TVH patients achieve their best health through our personalized and integrated approach to care," said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., President of CenterWell.

"CenterWell's patient-centered approach ensures that our community will continue to be provided with the best healthcare offerings possible," said Dr. Elliot Sussman, Chairman of the Board and physician founder of The Villages Health. "We here at TVH have no doubt that, under CenterWell, our community will continue to receive the world-class and holistic healthcare they have come to enjoy since TVH's inception."

"We are extremely grateful for the patience and understanding of our employees and patient population as we underwent these standard yet lengthy proceedings over the summer," Trinh added. "We know the waiting period has been challenging for those affected by the initial announcement."

As part of TVH's voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization filing in July, CenterWell entered into a "stalking horse" Asset Purchase Agreement with TVH. The agreement provided for CenterWell to acquire TVH's assets after the conclusion of the competitive auction. On September 9, the Court approved CenterWell's submission of the winning bid. The Court's decision provides the necessary approval for TVH and CenterWell to proceed with the transaction sale process.

TVH is known for providing patient-focused healthcare to residents of North Central Florida, The Villages, and surrounding communities, and TVH's medical providers have been fixtures in their communities and trusted healthcare providers to their patients for the past 13 years. TVH currently provides essential care to its patients-many of whom are beneficiaries of Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
For community questions about this announcement, please direct them to [email protected].

About The Villages Health ("TVH")
The Villages Health ("TVH") is a premier healthcare provider in North Central Florida that operates primary and specialty care centers, helping its patients live healthy lives through a team-based approach to patient care. In addition to primary care, TVH's healthcare providers provide specialty care services in the fields of audiology, behavioral and mental health, cardiology, dietetics, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, international pain, neurology, podiatry, rheumatology, and urology. For more information, please visit thevillageshealth.com.

About CenterWell
CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality healthcare that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, a leading provider of home healthcare, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

SOURCE The Villages Health

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.