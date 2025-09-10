Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Brings Latest Solutions and Strategic Partnerships to Solar & Storage Live in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leader in clean energy solutions, will showcase its latest innovations and reaffirm its commitment to the highest levels of customer support in the UK at Solar & Storage Live Birmingham 2025 from 23rd to 25th of September. Highlights include the launch of a new distribution partnership with HDM Solar, the introduction of the Sungrow Power Club loyalty program, and a keynote speech on the potential of Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage Systems (C&I ESS) solutions. Visitors can find Sungrow at booth D70.

Solar & Storage Live serves as a vital platform for the energy sector to exchange ideas, explore emerging technologies, and address the challenges of the clean energy transition. Sungrow will join industry leaders, partners, and stakeholders for these discussions while introducing its latest advancements and service initiatives.

"Solar & Storage Live is one of the key dates we mark on the calendar every year", says Leo Powell, newly appointed Country Manager for Sungrow UK. "We are excited to share some new products and for the opportunity to listen, exchange insights, and work together on solutions and support mechanisms that can shape the future of energy and deliver 'Clean power for all' - in the UK and beyond."

An expanded portfolio to power the energy transition

Sungrow will showcase its latest advancements across its portfolio, spanning Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), utility-scale solar and storage solutions, and EV charging infrastructure. Amongst this comprehensive portfolio, the company will present:

The new SG150CX : Multi-MPPT String Inverter adaptable to all PV modules for more flexibility with active fault identification and intelligent string-level protection switch.

: Multi-MPPT String Inverter adaptable to all PV modules for more flexibility with active fault identification and intelligent string-level protection switch. The SBS050 : Designed for flexibility and ease of installation, the battery provides a highly efficient solution for diverse home energy needs.

: Designed for flexibility and ease of installation, the battery provides a highly efficient solution for diverse home energy needs. Miniature versions of its C&I ESS solution PowerStack , the 5 MWh ESS PowerTitan 2.0 , and 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter.

, the 5 MWh , and The IDC480-C and IDC480E: advanced DC EV charging solutions for high power applications such as fleets.

New Distribution Partnership with HDM Solar

Sungrow is also proud to announce a new strategic partnership with HDM Solar, a leading UK distributor with a strong local presence, and known as the Installer's Wholesaler. With HDM Solar's extensive branch network and Sungrow's dedicated service infrastructure, both residential and C&I customers across the UK can expect local expertise, rapid technical assistance, and reliable after-sales support. The partnership reflects Sungrow's ongoing commitment to delivering the highest levels of service and support to complement its technical expertise.

Introducing Sungrow Power Club

As part of its commitment to empowering its network with knowledge, tools and support, Sungrow is launching Sungrow Power Club, an enhanced platform designed to deliver greater value, resources, and engagement for partners and installers. The loyalty program combines new earning rules, innovative training sessions and exclusive benefits to its members.

Keynote: Powering Possibility

Benjamin Vinyard, Partner Success Manager (PSM) and battery specialist at Sungrow UK, will deliver an exclusive keynote: "Powering Possibility: Unlocking New C&I Solutions" on 24th September at 14:10PM in the C&I Theatre. This session will explore how Sungrow's latest innovations like the PowerStack 255CS are shaping the future of commercial energy solutions.

Sungrow experts at booth D70 will be ready to give insights into industry developments and the newest products. More about Sungrow at Solar & Storage UK, you find here.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

