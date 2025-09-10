Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Team Members of Centurion Wealth Named Top Financial Professionals by Northern Virginia Magazine

Four of our Wealth Advisors have been honored on the 2025 list by Northern Virginia Magazine.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Four members of the Centurion Wealth Management team have been recognized by Northern Virginia Magazine as Top Financial Professionals for 2025. This year's honorees are Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®; Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA®, CEP®; Mark C. McKaig, CRPC®; and Darren L. Colananni, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, CPWA®.

"It is a privilege to be recognized by my peers in the financial services community. I'm grateful to work alongside such a dedicated team and to serve our clients with care and commitment." - Darren L. Colananni, Senior Wealth Advisor

Sterling, Wendy, and Mark have each been honored nine times, while Darren is celebrating his third year of recognition. Their continued inclusion highlights the professional regard they have earned within the financial services community.

Northern Virginia Magazine compiles its annual list by distributing surveys to practicing financial professionals in the region, asking: "If your friends and family were seeking help from a financial professional, who would you recommend?" Honorees are vetted by the magazine's editorial staff before publication. While some winners may advertise in the magazine, advertising is separate from the award process and does not influence inclusion on the list.

To view the full list of honorees, including Centurion's team members, click here.

Centurion Wealth Management remains committed to providing independent financial guidance. The firm specializes in serving independent women, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs, helping them pursue their financial goals with confidence.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT CENTURION AT TEAM@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-1890. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Important Disclosures:

This recognition was based on Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Financial Professionals peer survey of financial professionals in Northern Virginia (survey conducted March 10-31, 2025). Honorees were selected and announced to participants May 8, 2025, and the list was published in the September 2025 issue, available August 29, 2025. The award was prepared and tabulated by Northern Virginia Magazine. Centurion Wealth Management did not pay any fees to participate.

By clicking the link above, you will leave Centurion Wealth Management's website and enter a third-party site created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. Centurion Wealth Management does not verify, endorse, or imply any affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement with the third party or its affiliates. The opinions expressed by the author(s) are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Centurion Wealth Management.

The statement above from Darren Colananni reflects the company's response to receiving the Northern Virginia Magazine Top Financial Professionals recognition. It is not a client testimonial or endorsement. The quote is intended to acknowledge the award and express appreciation, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future results or investment performance.

For detailed information about this recognition, including survey dates, methodology, and full award disclosures, please visit Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

