Sungrow has introduced a 4.8 MW modular inverter and new utility-scale and commercial storage systems at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas. The products include advanced grid-forming capabilities and efficiency improvements.From pv magazine USA Sungrow has introduced its SG4800UD-MV-US modular inverter intended for solar installations in North America. The 4.8 MW inverter has both grid-forming and off-grid solar commissioning capabilities. Sungrow said the inverter combines the advantages of both central and string inverters, offering 800 kW per unit with a flexible design intended to support reduced ...

