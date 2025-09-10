STARCOMPLIANCE LAUNCHES SALES COMPLIANCE REVIEW

Bringing Automation to Sales Oversight in the United Kingdom

YORK, United Kingdom, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a global leader in employee and firm compliance technology, today announced the launch of its new Sales Compliance Review solution in the United Kingdom. This new offering automates and streamlines quality assurance for financial services firms to ensure sales advisers adhere to fair, honest, and compliant sales practices.

As the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Consumer Duty raises expectations for fair treatment and positive outcomes, the product helps firms ensure sales advisers act with honesty, transparency, and accountability. With regulators and consumers demanding more, firms must show consistent oversight of both active and closed sales. Sales Compliance Review enables compliance teams to run proactive reviews, monitor activity in real time, and quickly spot high-risk cases.

Core Benefits and Features

Ensures compliance with UK regulations through strong oversight and audit trails

through strong oversight and audit trails Automates risk analysis with configurable rules and sampling across pre-sale and post-sale cases

with configurable rules and sampling across pre-sale and post-sale cases Streamlines review workflows by assigning tasks, balancing workloads, and ensuring consistent quality assurance

by assigning tasks, balancing workloads, and ensuring consistent quality assurance Centralises documentation in a single system of record to reduce manual effort and improve efficiency

to reduce manual effort and improve efficiency Adapts to different business models and sales practices with flexible review processes and risk thresholds

and sales practices with flexible review processes and risk thresholds Enhances collaboration with in-app feedback, remediation tracking, and clear audit documentation

"Consumer Duty has raised the bar for how UK firms manage and document their sales practices," said Andy Atkinson, Product Director at Star. "Firms told us they need smarter, more efficient ways to embed oversight into daily operations, so we built Sales Compliance Review with that feedback at the centre. By automating reviews and surfacing risks in real time, we're helping the industry move beyond reactive checks toward a culture of integrity."

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 114 countries, StarCompliance Enterprise provides a user-friendly interface that delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

