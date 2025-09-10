TESSAN is making waves at IFA Berlin 2025, unveiling its latest travel charging innovations and officially kicking off its ambitious "100 TESSAN Travelers" global campaign-a bold initiative designed to empower global explorers with the tools they need to stay connected anywhere in the world. With a focus on powering journeys and connecting people across the globe, TESSAN is inviting attendees to experience the future of travel tech-firsthand and up close.

TESSAN is showcasing its latest innovations at Hall 2.2, Booth 186, while also attracting significant media attention-including interviews with several major outlets and local broadcasters such as Berlin TV. Later in the evening, the company is welcoming distinguished guests to an exclusive VIP reception at the historic Orangerie Charlottenburg, one of Berlin's most iconic and culturally significant venues.

A Celebration of Innovation and Adventure

At the heart of Tessan's IFA showcase is the debut of the Voyager 205, the world's first universal travel adapter delivering a remarkable 205W of power enough to fast-charge high-performance laptops, tablets, and mobile devices simultaneously. Alongside it, the company will also introduce a new line of Power Banks featuring integrated cables and magnetic wireless charging, delivering a seamless charging experience with zero cable clutter.

In tandem with the product launch, Tessan is excited to reveal the "100 TESSAN Travelers" campaign a global initiative that will fund $500,000 in travel grants for 100 individuals worldwide. These selected travelers will share their journeys, adventures, and the role of technology in modern exploration, all powered by Tessan gear.

"The '100 TESSAN Travelers' campaign is more than just a marketing initiative-it's a movement," said Alex Yu, CEO of TESSAN. "We want to champion global curiosity, empower digital nomads, and make seamless connectivity a reality for all travelers."

Exclusive Evening Event A Night at the Orangerie

TESSAN is also hosting an exclusive VIP evening at the historic Orangerie Charlottenburg-an iconic Berlin venue known for its elegance and heritage. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner, fine wine, and live violin music, while engaging directly with TESSAN's leadership team in an intimate setting. The event offers early hands-on access to new products, including the Voyager 205, and a deeper look into the brand's global vision, innovation strategy, and newly launched "100 TESSAN Travelers" campaign.

Power Your Journey with TESSAN

At TESSAN, we believe that exploration should never be limited by connectivity. Join the movement. Travel smarter. Stay connected. Choose TESSAN.

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global brand that creates easy-to-use charging solutions for both home and travel. Serving customers in over 150 countries and trusted by more than 20 million users, TESSAN focuses on simple, reliable products that keep people connected wherever they go.

