Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 11:36 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flooring365.co.uk: The Future of Flooring is Here - And It's Made of Bamboo

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it - we're all looking for ways to make our homes feel calm, stylish, and a little more eco-friendly. That's exactly why we're so excited about the latest arrival at Flooring365.co.uk: our brand new bamboo flooring.

It's strong, it's sustainable, and it's absolutely gorgeous.

Bamboo has been quietly climbing the design trend ladder, and for good reason. It grows super quickly, making it much more environmentally friendly than traditional hardwoods - but don't let that fool you. This stuff is tough. In fact, it's harder than many classic solid wood flooring options, meaning it's perfect for busy homes, pets, kids, and whatever else life throws your way.

What we love most? Bamboo brings that natural, warm, earthy look into your home, instantly making it feel more relaxed and inviting. Whether you're into minimalist vibes or something a bit more rustic, this flooring fits right in.

And like everything at Flooring365.co.uk, we've made sure this product is beautifully made and budget-friendly. Because good flooring shouldn't cost the earth - literally or figuratively.

Here's why we think you'll love it:

  • It's sustainable, so you can feel good about your choice
  • It's durable, so it stands the test of time (and muddy boots)
  • It's stylish, with a finish that suits every kind of space

So if you're planning a renovation, starting fresh in a new home, or just fancy a change underfoot, it's time to think bamboo.

You can take a closer look at this gorgeous new floor at Flooring365.co.uk - we think you're going to fall in love.

About Flooring365

Flooring365.co.uk is one of the UK's leading online flooring retailers, specialising in quality flooring at unbeatable prices. From engineered wood and vinyl flooring to solid wood and laminate, we offer a wide selection of stylish, durable options to suit every home and budget. With unlimited free samples, expert advice, and fast nationwide delivery, Flooring365.co.uk makes it easy for homeowners, renovators, and interior designers to find the perfect flooring solution. Whether it's a full renovation or a simple room refresh, we're here to help you transform your space beautifully and affordably.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flooring365couk-the-future-of-flooring-is-here--and-its-made-of-bamboo-302549227.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.