TOKYO, Sept 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) announced today that, as part of the GR Heritage Parts Project, it intends to reproduce and reissue parts for the 4A-GE-type engine of the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno (AE86)*1.* The cylinder head sub-assembly*2 and the cylinder block sub-assembly*3 for the 4A-GE engine are to be reproduced and reissued.* The two parts are to be exhibited at the "Initial D 30th Anniversary 2 days" event at Fuji Speedway on September 13 and 14, where preordering for them is to begin.The GR Heritage Parts Project is an initiative to reproduce discontinued service parts and reissue them as new genuine parts to meet customers' desires to keep on driving their beloved cars full of memories. Currently, more than 200 parts for a total of eight vehicle models are being reissued and resold under the project.To join the GR Heritage Parts lineup this time are a cylinder head sub-assembly and a cylinder block sub-assembly for the aforementioned two AE86 vehicle models.To help ensure continued joyful use of beloved cars in the best possible condition for years to come, these two GR Heritage Parts-while retaining their original basic design and specifications-have been modernized using the latest simulation technology, manufacturing methods, and materials.Main features of the parts to be reproduced and reissuedCylinder head sub-assemblyThe cylinder head sub-assembly features combustion chambers with additional machining that lessens the untouched cast surface area, reducing differences among individual engines that arise from slight variances in compression ratios. The intake ports undergo a coating process to reduce pre-polishing surface irregularities. Cam cap knock pins, which were originally only partially used, have been added throughout for improved assembly workability.Cylinder block sub-assemblyThe cylinder block sub-assembly features cylinder bores that undergo a modern honing process to improve bore machining precision. Durability has been improved through the use of higher-rigidity cast iron and simulation-based modification of the crank-cap structure.Responding to customer requestsResponding to customer requests received during various events, certain intake and exhaust ports of the cylinder head sub-assembly have been given thicker walls. The cylinder block sub-assembly also now includes bosses and ribs for transverse mounting, enabling its installation not only in the AE86 but also in front-wheel-drive vehicles.The GR Heritage Parts announced today, along with an AE86 equipped with an engine assembled using these parts and that has been restored using currently sold GR Heritage Parts, are to be exhibited at the "Initial D 30th Anniversary 2days"*4, an event at Fuji Speedway (in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture) scheduled for the two days of Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14. Customers can preorder the two new GR Heritage Parts for the first time at the event's GR Heritage Parts booth. Please check at the booth on either of the two days for details on the parts and post-preordering timetable.Information on ordering after the preorder period will be announced on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR Heritage Parts website*5 in due course.Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.