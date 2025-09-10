mPWR to Open Regulation D 506(c) Investment Round for Accredited US Investors on September 15

Round One Prelaunch Investment Opportunity in a $1T Fintech Market.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / mPWR Inc., a mobile-first fintech innovator, announced today its upcoming private placement under SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c). The company seeks to raise growth capital to expand its footprint, invest in mobile-first financial technology, and grow strategic global partnerships. The offering will open to accredited investors on September 15, 2025. The round presents a ground-floor opportunity for investors to participate in a venture addressing the needs of the world's 1.1 billion underbanked adults.

mPWR Accredited Investor Opportunity - Fintech Investment Round

Official mPWR press release featured image showcasing the company's fintech ecosystem, mobile innovation, and exclusive accredited investor opportunity.

mPWR is creating a comprehensive mobile platform that integrates the advanced mPWR smartphone, bundled with mobile connectivity payable in flexible installments, alongside essential financial and digital services. These include digital wallets, remittances, microloans, entertainment offerings, and educational resources-all enhanced by AI-driven credit scoring and customer engagement and supported by the mPWR Utility Token for payment and rewards. This unified solution supports a robust, diversified business model aimed at serving communities traditionally underserved by the digital economy.

"We're not just building a platform; we're building a bridge for individuals whom the traditional financial system has left behind," said Oscar Rojas, CEO of mPWR. "This early announcement is a heads-up for accredited investors to prepare for a unique opportunity that blends strong growth potential with a meaningful, positive impact on a global scale."

Investment and Market Focus

Global Scale, US Access - US investors can join the fintech inclusion movement, starting in Mexico and scaling worldwide.

Proven Team - 300+ years of combined experience across fintech, telecom, media, crypto, and emerging markets.

Impact + Profitability - Empowering 1.1B underbanked adults and 1.4B micro-entrepreneurs through access, inclusion, and education, while creating strong returns.

Strong Value Proposition - Affordable, customer-centric solutions designed to maximize acquisition and foster long-term loyalty.

How to Participate

The offering for accredited investors will be conducted through a Regulation D 506(c) structure.

mPWR has engaged a registered Broker-Dealer of record to oversee the issuance and distribution of securities under SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c). The Broker-Dealer provides comprehensive services, including regulatory filings, KYC/AML and investor accreditation checks, and advisory support to ensure a fully compliant and transparent capital raise. The company has also engaged KoreConX, providing security, compliance, and transparency to the process.

Interested parties can pre-register for updates and be first in line when the round opens on September 15 by visiting: invest.thempwr.com

About mPWR

mPWR is a forward-thinking, mobile-first fintech platform focused on bridging the digital divide across emerging markets. The company combines affordable smartphone access, integrated banking tools, micro-lending, digital services, education, and gamified engagement to empower underbanked and underserved communities worldwide. To learn more about mPWR's U.S. investment opportunity, watch the official investor video here.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will only be offered to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c) pursuant to offering documents. Prospective investors should review all materials carefully and seek advice from financial and legal advisors.

Certain statements in this release, including those regarding growth potential, market impact, and returns, are forward-looking in nature and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated

SOURCE: mPWR

Related Images

mPWR Prelaunch Investment Round - Accredited Investor Access

Square social media image highlighting mPWR's fintech-powered mobile platform and global investor opportunity through its Regulation D 506(c) private placement.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mpwr-to-open-regulation-d-506c-investment-round-for-accredited-us-in-1070621