Methyl Acetate Market worth $388.5 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Methyl Acetate Market by Grade (Industrial grade, Pharmaceutical grade, and Food grade), Purity (= 99% Purity, 90-99% Purity, and < 90% purity), Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", methyl acetate market is expected to reach USD 388.5 million by 2030 from USD 228.0 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Methyl acetate is a fast-evaporating, low-toxicity solvent commonly used in coatings, adhesives, inks, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and flavoring. Increasing environmental regulations and the demand for safer, more sustainable alternatives to conventional solvents have accelerated its adoption across multiple industries. As per Canada's Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), it has been evaluated for developmental toxicity potential via inhalation, especially in aerosol adhesives and paint strippers, necessitating exposure reduction considerations. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) classifies methyl acetate as REACH with flammability and health hazard classifications for safe handling in industries. It is a colorless, highly flammable liquid with a boiling point of approximately 57°C (134.6°F) and a molecular weight of 74.08 g/mol, according to the US NIST database. Its high safety features, combined with quick drying time, make it ideal for high-purity applications. In paints and coatings, methyl acetate enables rapid drying and excellent film formation, while in adhesives and sealants, it improves bond strength and processing efficiency. Its use in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is bolstered by its favorable safety profile and compliance with stringent purity standards. The transition to bio-based production techniques and low-VOC formulations propels innovation in methyl acetate manufacturing. The primary catalyst for the market is the increasing demand for environmentally friendly solvents that provide superior performance while adhering to global environmental regulations.

90-99% purity to be the second-fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The 90-99% purity segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing segment in the methyl acetate market over the forecast period on the back of its ideal balance between cost-effectiveness and performance. The grade has widespread application in paints and coatings, adhesives, cleaning products, and intermediate chemical synthesis, where ultra-high purity is unnecessary, but reproducible solvent quality is needed. Large-scale industrial applications find it appealing due to its relatively lower production costs yet allowing it to meet performance and regulatory requirements. Construction, automotive, and general manufacturing applications demand methyl acetate usage, which will be instrumental in supporting this growth in emerging economies while relying on the increased adoption of VOC-compliant, eco-friendly solvents. performance, cost-effectiveness, and return on investment. As industries increasingly prioritize scalable, reliable, and efficient separation solutions, industrial Methyl Acetates remain the preferred option, solidifying their position as the market leader.

Industrial-grade methyl acetate to be the second-fastest-growing grade during the forecast period.

The industrial-grade segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing grade in the methyl acetate market during the forecast period, driven by its widespread use in paints and coatings, adhesives, inks, cleaning agents, and other general industrial applications. Valued for its strong solvency, quick evaporation rate, and cost efficiency, industrial-grade methyl acetate is well-suited for large-scale manufacturing processes where ultra-high purity is not required. Market expansion is also aided by increasing demand from the consumer goods, automotive, packaging, and construction industries, particularly in developing economies. Emerging economies are a central geographic consideration. Its applicability as a green alternative to traditional solvents and compliance with VOC regulations support greater uptake. Throughout the projection period, the growth potential of the industrial-grade market is expected to be bolstered by continuous improvements in manufacturing techniques and the pursuit of sustainable formulations.

The Middle East & Africa to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is likely to be the second-fastest-growing market for methyl acetate over the forecast period, driven by industrialization, infrastructure growth, and rising investment in manufacturing industries. Large-scale construction projects, the expansion of the automotive industry, and urbanization all contribute to the growing demand for paints and coatings, adhesives, and packaging, which in turn drives up consumption. As the industrial output of countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates increases significantly, flexible solvents such as methyl acetate are being adopted. Moreover, government programs to diversify the non-oil industry and the expansion of specialty chemicals will create additional markets. The area's excellent location, facilitating strong trading links between Europe and Asia, as well as the rapid adoption of green formulations, should enable it to continue to grow at a strong rate in the short term.

Key Players

The Methyl Acetate market major players such as as BASF (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Synthomer plc (UK), Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Chang Chun Group (Taiwan).

