FITUEYES Concludes a Successful Showcase at IFA Berlin 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2025, the design-forward creator of iconic TV stands and audio-visual furniture, successfully wrapped up its participation at IFA Berlin 2025, marking a milestone in its mission to redefine home entertainment and lifestyle design. Over the five-day event, FITUEYES welcomed thousands of visitors, journalists, and global partners.

Showcasing Design Without Boundaries

Unlike traditional TV stands, FITUEYES provides thoughtfully designed solutions that combine mobility, functionality, and aesthetics. The brand believes life should not be confined by the clumsiness of cabinets or the rigidity of wall-mounted brackets, and TV stands should evolve with the way people live.

At its 200 m² art gallery-style booth, FITUEYES presented the Eiffel Series, Master Series, Cantor Series, and a limited-edition Picasso Series, each tailored to complement different interior styles. These collections drew strong interest from trade professionals and design enthusiasts alike.

In addition to product displays, FITUEYES created a home theatre and a gaming room, offering immersive, scene-based experiences that demonstrated how its stands transform not only TV setups but entire lifestyles.

The home theatre zone , designed for cinematic immersion, showed how FITUEYES stands integrate seamlessly with premium audio-visual systems to create refined, living-room-ready spaces that enhance comfort, performance, and visual impact.

The gaming room zone highlighted how FITUEYES enables gamers to build flexible, immersive play areas with ease. Visitors were invited to try out games onsite, making it one of the most popular attractions at the booth.

Across the exhibition, FITUEYES recorded a remarkable number of business inquiries and partnership discussions, laying the foundation for new collaborations across Europe and beyond.

Amplifying Global Recognition

During IFA 2025, FITUEYES gained significant visibility across international markets, reinforcing its position as a global design brand. The booth became a hub for industry leaders, distributors, and retailers seeking solutions that combine mobility, functionality, and style.

"We are proud to have presented our stylish and functional TV stand collections at IFA 2025," said Giulio Wu, Chief Designer at FITUEYES. "The strong response from visitors and partners proves that people are ready for products that merge artistry, flexibility, and everyday living. This is only the beginning of what FITUEYES will bring to homes worldwide."

