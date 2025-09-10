Future of Robotaxi Market worth $105 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of robotaxi market is projected to reach USD 105 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 70% from 2024 to 2035, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The future of the robotaxi market is driven by rapid advancements in autonomous technology and AI, enabling safer and more reliable Level 4/5 operations. Lower operating costs and rising urban demand for sustainable, on-demand transport make robotaxis an attractive alternative to human-driven taxis.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195993836

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Global Robotaxi Market'

21 - Tables

26 - Figures

52 - Pages

Technological Advancements and Cost Efficiency

Rapid improvements in AI, machine learning, sensor fusion (LiDAR, radar, cameras), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity are significantly enhancing the safety and reliability of autonomous taxis, enabling smoother navigation in complex urban environments. Declining hardware and operational costs, such as predictions that future robotaxis may be priced as low as USD 50,000, are improving economics and making full-scale deployment more feasible.

Urbanization, Mobility Demand, and Sustainability

Growing urban population, increasing traffic congestion, and parking scarcity are driving cities to seek efficient, scalable, and sustainable transportation solutions. Robotaxis offer on-demand mobility that alleviates these urban challenges. The shift toward electric robotaxi fleets aligns with sustainability goals and government policies promoting clean transportation, further boosting adoption.

Battery-centric aftersales service to become a key focus

Evolving regulations and supportive policies in many regions are enabling commercial testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles, providing needed clarity and validation for robotaxi operators. Strategic partnerships among automakers, tech firms, ride-share companies, and infrastructure providers are accelerating market entry, shared investment in infrastructure, and scaling. The rise of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) further amplifies demand: consumers increasingly prefer seamless, on-demand shared mobility over private car ownership, creating a growth-ready ecosystem for robotaxis.

Key Market Players of Global Robotaxi Industry:

Prominent players in the Global Robotaxi Companies include Waymo (US), Tesla (US), Zoox (US), May Mobility (US), Baidu Apollo Go (China), WeRide (China), Pony.ai (China), DiDi (China), Uber (Global), Lyft (Global).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=195993836

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of city-level fleet size and cost analysis across multiple geographies

Analysis of regulatory drivers shaping the industry in multiple regions

Benchmarking of robotaxi operators on their fleet size, future strategies, key partnerships, and pricing trends

Detailed value chain analysis focusing on the key upstream, midstream, and downstream players in the robotaxi ecosystem

Detailed regional analysis along with the regulatory and infrastructure drivers boosting the robotaxi ecosystem

Key partnerships among tech stack developers, Tier I players, robotaxi operators, and OEMs

Related Reports:

Self-driving Cars Market

Autonomous Vehicle Sensor Market

Autonomous Driving Software Market

Get access to the latest updates on Global RobotaxiCompanies and Global Robotaxi Industry Growth

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-of-robotaxi-market-worth-105-billion-by-2035--marketsandmarkets-302552114.html