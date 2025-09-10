FundApps Launches Global Sanctions Screening Service to Help Investment Managers Stay Ahead of Fast-Moving Regulations

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Sanctions lists are being updated across jurisdictions multiple times a week, leaving investment managers at constant risk of holding or trading tainted securities. A single missed change can trigger regulatory fines and damage client trust. To help investment managers stay ahead, FundApps, the leading regulatory compliance SaaS provider, launched a Sanctions Screening Service - a new capability that automatically monitors portfolios against global sanctions regimes.

With sanctions a primary tool in geopolitical conflict, exemplified by the EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, firms are under mounting pressure to demonstrate robust compliance. Regulators are imposing record fines, and custodians are freezing assets linked to sanctioned entities, creating sudden liquidity shocks for funds of all sizes.

FundApps' solution enables financial institutions to screen their investment universe against sanctioned entities and related securities, using International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) for precise matching. Coverage spans all major regimes, including OFAC (US), the EU, the OFSI (UK) List, the UN, and other key jurisdictions, giving clients a single, consistent view.

"Sanctions monitoring is no longer a niche compliance function - it's a critical requirement for every investment manager," said Andrew Patrick White, Founder and CEO of FundApps. "Our new service integrates seamlessly into daily workflows, delivering global oversight without adding operational burden. It's the kind of proactive compliance our clients expect in an environment where missing securities issued by sanctioned entities can have million-dollar consequences."

Key Benefits of the FundApps Sanctions Solution

Ongoing daily oversight - every position is screened against the latest global sanctions lists, reducing the risk of missed updates or inadvertent breaches.

Global coverage - coverage across 11 major regimes, including OFAC's SDN List (U.S.), the EU, the OFSI (UK) Sanctions List, the UN Security Council Sanctions List, and the national lists of Canada, Australia, Japan, and Switzerland.

Pre-trade check - securities can be checked against global sanctions lists prior to execution, reducing the risk of accidental exposure.

Instant access for existing clients - the service activates seamlessly within the FundApps platform, with no additional setup or data points required.

The service is powered by sanctioned securities data from BIGTXN, one of the leading providers of global sanctions intelligence. BIGTXN's coverage spans 11 regimes across all asset classes, including ETFs, and is updated daily. Their dataset identifies more than 50,000 sanctions-exposed securities, enabling granular, high-quality screening at scale.

"We are excited to partner with FundApps on this major integration", said Haider Mannan, Founder and CEO of BIGTXN. "In today's fast-changing sanctions landscape, accuracy comes from depth of legal knowledge, not just data. The Sanctioned Instrument Masterfile from BIGTXN and algorithm capture the nuanced legal analysis needed to determine which securities are truly in scope, and FundApps' new service delivers that insight straight to its clients - turning uncertainty into defensible, audit-ready outcomes."

This development extends FundApps's broader compliance suite, which covers shareholding disclosure, sensitive industries, and regulatory reporting. Together, these services position FundApps as the compliance monitoring and reporting platform for investment managers.

