Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Inc. Strengthens Senior Leadership Team, Enhancing Focus on Governance and Sustainability

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced key appointments to its senior leadership team, underscoring its commitment to robust governance, operational excellence, and an enhanced focus on Health, Safety, Environment, and Sustainability. The Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Carla Moura Tavares to Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and the appointment of Juliana Esper as Vice President, Sustainability. These strategic additions bolster Jaguar's leadership team, supporting growth while ensuring the Company remains firmly dedicated to responsible mining practices in alignment with international standards.

Carla Moura Tavares, Vice President, Corporate Affairs: Ms. Tavares has six years of dedicated service at Jaguar, during which she has demonstrated strong leadership and strategic skills. With a legal degree, she has successfully managed Legal, Administration, Communities, and Human Resources. Her in-depth knowledge of both company operations and Brazilian regulations was instrumental in resolving the recent Santinoco pile incident. In her new role, Ms. Tavares will oversee key corporate functions with a focus on governance and stakeholder engagement.

Juliana Esper, Vice President, Sustainability: In this new role, Ms. Esper will lead Jaguar's Health, Safety, and Environment team (HSE) and serve as a member of the senior leadership team, reflecting the Company's strong commitment to these areas. With over 30 years of mining experience in North and South America, Ms. Esper has led major HSE and community initiatives while ensuring compliance with international sustainability standards. She holds degrees in Mining Engineering, Safety Engineering, Occupational Medicine, and Mineral Characterization. Her extensive expertise will play a key role in advancing Jaguar's sustainability objectives and reinforcing its leadership in responsible mining.

Luis Albano Tondo, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Juliana and to recognize Carla with this well-deserved promotion into key Vice President roles. Carla's extensive knowledge of our operations and her pivotal role in navigating recent negotiations with Brazilian authorities make her the ideal leader for Corporate Affairs. I also previously had the privilege of working with Juliana on the licensing and construction of the Kinross Paracatu Expansion Project, which became Brazil's largest gold mining operation. Her international experience and proven track record in sustainability and HSE will be invaluable as we continue to advance our environmental stewardship, strengthen safety performance and uphold our commitment to responsible mining. These appointments further align Jaguar's leadership structure with our long-term growth strategy and ESG priorities, ensuring we remain well positioned to deliver sustainable value."

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 46,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is under review to restart in 2026. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Luis Albano Tondo

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

luis.albano@jaguarmining.com

+55 31-99959-6337

Marina Freitas

Interim Chief Financial Officer

marina.freitas@jaguarmining.com.br

+55 31-98463-5344

