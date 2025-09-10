The Organizing Committee of the Beijing Marathon: Beijing Marathon to Global Runners: Welcome to a Golden Autumn Race in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2025) or the Bank of China website).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The race will begin at 7:30 AM on November 2, with an expected 32,000 runners taking to the course for a golden autumn run in Beijing at its most beautiful season of the year.

Beijing is the world's first city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics. Beyond the venues and events, its Olympic legacy has fostered a growing culture of "making sports part of the daily life," inspiring more people to recognize the importance of sports and participate actively. Beijing is now striving to build up its reputation as a "Global Sport City," backed by robust urban management, a thriving sports industry, and citizens' passion for athletics. The Beijing Marathon is an experience worth participating in firsthand.

First held in 1981, the Beijing Marathon is one of China's longest-running races, with this year marking its 43rd edition. The course brilliantly connects Beijing's historical landmarks and modern architecture, from Tiananmen Square to the Bird's Nest. Known among Chinese runners as the "National Marathon," it is a dream race for many.

For Register, please note the following details:

1. Registration period: 10:00 AM, September 10 to 6:00 PM, September 15, 2025.

2. Where to register :

Beijing Marathon website (https://en.beijing-marathon.com/);

Bank of China website (https://www.boc.cn/en/);

Or download the "BOC Compass" APP, register, and complete the process as instructed.

3. The registration process :

Log in with mobile phone number/email address - Read Commitment Letters and Organizing Committee Statement - Make an appointment to collect race package - Answer registration questions - New users fill in information/returning users modify and confirm information - Read and sign Participation Statement and Commitment Letter - Wait for lottery draw - Complete payment if selected - Registration confirmed.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the Beijing Marathon

Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558