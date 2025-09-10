Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 12:46 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Organizing Committee of the Beijing Marathon: Beijing Marathon to Global Runners: Welcome to a Golden Autumn Race in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2025) or the Bank of China website).

Beijing Marathon to Global Runners: Welcome to a Golden Autumn Race in Beijing

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The race will begin at 7:30 AM on November 2, with an expected 32,000 runners taking to the course for a golden autumn run in Beijing at its most beautiful season of the year.

Beijing is the world's first city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics. Beyond the venues and events, its Olympic legacy has fostered a growing culture of "making sports part of the daily life," inspiring more people to recognize the importance of sports and participate actively. Beijing is now striving to build up its reputation as a "Global Sport City," backed by robust urban management, a thriving sports industry, and citizens' passion for athletics. The Beijing Marathon is an experience worth participating in firsthand.

First held in 1981, the Beijing Marathon is one of China's longest-running races, with this year marking its 43rd edition. The course brilliantly connects Beijing's historical landmarks and modern architecture, from Tiananmen Square to the Bird's Nest. Known among Chinese runners as the "National Marathon," it is a dream race for many.

For Register, please note the following details:

1. Registration period: 10:00 AM, September 10 to 6:00 PM, September 15, 2025.

2. Where to register :

Beijing Marathon website (https://en.beijing-marathon.com/);

Bank of China website (https://www.boc.cn/en/);

Or download the "BOC Compass" APP, register, and complete the process as instructed.

3. The registration process :

Log in with mobile phone number/email address - Read Commitment Letters and Organizing Committee Statement - Make an appointment to collect race package - Answer registration questions - New users fill in information/returning users modify and confirm information - Read and sign Participation Statement and Commitment Letter - Wait for lottery draw - Complete payment if selected - Registration confirmed.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the Beijing Marathon



Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.