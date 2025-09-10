KuCoin Partners with Golf Icon Adam Scott as Global Brand Ambassador

- From the Fairway to Fintech: Swing Into Trust

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, is proud to announce a landmark global partnership with golf icon Adam Scott, who will officially join as KuCoin's Global Brand Ambassador. This collaboration marks KuCoin's first-ever entry into the world of professional sports, underscoring a shared commitment to trust, integrity, and excellence.

In recent years, the crypto industry has become one of the most dynamic forces in the global economy, gaining momentum across culture, finance, and technology. Building on this momentum, KuCoin is proud to announce its partnership with Adam Scott - the first major collaboration between a leading crypto exchange and a world-class golf champion. The partnership reflects KuCoin's ambition to break new ground and connect with global audiences, built on values both KuCoin and Scott stand for: trust, precision, and resilience.

Adam Scott is no stranger to global brand partnerships. Now, by joining KuCoin as Global Brand Ambassador, Scott continues his legacy of aligning with world-class brands that share his values of consistency, resilience, and excellence.

Adam Scott, speaking on the partnership, said:

"It is an honour to partner with KuCoin as their first Global Brand Ambassador. I firmly believe that cryptocurrency will play an important role in the future of finance, and I am personally interested in how it empowers people worldwide. I am looking forward to working closely with KuCoin as we build something special together."

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, added:

"This partnership with Adam Scott marks KuCoin's first official crossover into sports, and it was essential for us to find a partner who embodies reliability, integrity, and trust. We are proud to welcome Adam Scott as KuCoin's Global Brand Ambassador. His reputation, resilience, and consistency make him the ideal partner as we expand our global horizons. We are thrilled to have him join the KuCoin family."

This milestone collaboration unites a world-class athlete and a trusted global exchange, setting the stage for future partnerships that will inspire millions worldwide. Together, KuCoin and Adam Scott reaffirm a shared belief: trust is the foundation of every great achievement - on the green and in the digital economy alike.

About Adam Scott

Adam Scott is one of the most accomplished and respected golfers of his generation. Born in Australia, Scott turned professional in 2000 and quickly made his mark on the international stage with his trademark smooth swing and unwavering consistency. He reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2014, becoming World No. 1, and has earned more than 30 professional victories worldwide - including his historic triumph at the 2013 Masters Tournament, where he became the first and only Australian ever to win the coveted Green Jacket.

A model of longevity and resilience, Scott has competed in 97 consecutive major championships, a rare milestone that reflects both his elite performance and enduring presence at the highest level of golf. Beyond his on-course achievements, he is admired for his professionalism, integrity, and calm under pressure, making him a role model for athletes around the world.

Throughout his career, Scott has partnered with iconic global brands, underscoring his reputation for excellence, trust, and stability. Today, he continues to inspire fans worldwide, balancing competitive goals with mentoring the next generation and giving back through his foundation.

Learn more: https://www.adamscott.com/

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

Learn more: https://www.kucoin.com/

