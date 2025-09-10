BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 9 September 2025 were:
633.82p Capital only
644.01p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 14,000 Ordinary shares on 9th September 2025, the Company has 76,162,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,047,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
