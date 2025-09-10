Plastic-coated Wire Ropes Market worth $1.78 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Plastic-coated Wire Ropes Market by Coating Type (PVC, PE, PP, Others), Material Type (Galvanized Steel Wire Rope, Stainless Steel Wire Rope), Diameter, End-use Industry (Construction, Mining, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", plastic-coated wire ropes market is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2030, from USD 1.32 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value.

The global market for plastic-coated wire ropes is a key part of the overall wire ropes industry because it is essential for certain heavy-duty applications requiring strength and durability. Plastic-coated wire ropes provide the necessary core strength to steel or metal wires and feature a plastic protective layer, such as PVC, PP, PE, or other advanced polymers, that shields the wire ropes from corrosion, abrasion, UV radiation, and chemical reactions. This extends the lifespan of the wire ropes, making them suitable for harsh environments and outdoor applications in construction, marine, mining, energy, transportation, and heavy machinery.

The galvanized steel wire rope segment, by material type, held the largest share in the plastic-coated wire ropes market.

When segmented based on material type, galvanized wire rope dominates the global plastic-coated wire ropes market, exceeding the volume and value of stainless steel wire ropes. The underlying reason for this is galvanized wire ropes are cost effective, have good mechanical strength, and are widely available; they are the most commonly used wire rope for many industrial and commercial applications. In the galvanization process, steel wire is coated with a layer of zinc, and this process provides corrosion resistance and extends the life of the wire rope, especially when used in semi-corrosive or outdoor environment. Once this galvanized wire rope is additionally encased with plastic (typically PVC, PE or nylon) this offers a further layer of protection via plastic coating, and together with the zinc layer of the wire rope offers sacrificial corrosion resistance and the plastic coating and layer provides another layer of protection against abrasion, moisture, UV rays and even chemical degradation. Galvanized wire rope is widely used in tough applications such as construction, mariner, transport, agriculture, and mining due to its durability and low maintenance costs. Compared to stainless steel wire ropes that have inherent corrosion resistance due to the chromiticle content of the wire, galvanized wires are less expensive to manufacture, and the galvanized wires are easier to manufacture at larger volumes, allowing manufacturers to easily serve the target cost sensitive market and large volume projects.

In terms of end-use industries, the construction segment accounted for the largest share in terms of volume in the plastic-coated wire ropes market.

With construction being the dominant end-use industry in the global plastic-coated wire ropes market, particularly galvanized wire ropes, it is safe to say that the typical construction project favors galvanized steel rope over stainless steel rope. This preference arises from the higher demand in construction projects and the cost-sensitive nature of the sector, where contractors must maintain margins while meeting performance requirements. These projects often need ropes that can withstand demanding outdoor environments, resist corrosion, and have high-tensile strength. Galvanized steel wire ropes coated with plastic (such as PVC or polyethylene) are ideal for contractors or outdoor use because they offer a combination of strength and flexibility, along with a protective sheath against everyday wear-and-tear like abrasion, UV exposure, and chemical or weather damage. This type of rope is commonly used in hoisting, scaffolding, suspension, cranes, elevators, and safety nets, and is likely the most abused component in many construction structures, where durability and cost are critical factors. Conversely, stainless steel wire rope also provides high resistance to corrosion but is more expensive than galvanized wire ropes. These costs make stainless steel less practical in larger construction projects or environments, where expenses for materials can escalate quickly.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in the plastic-coated wire ropes market.

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the global plastic-coated wire ropes market in terms of both value and volume. Rapid industrialization and substantial investments in construction, mining, marine, and infrastructure projects in countries like China, India, Japan, and across Southeast Asia have driven growth in infrastructure development, urbanization, and industrial activity. Galvanized and other carbon steel core wire ropes coated with plastics such as polyethylene and PVC are very common and preferred over stainless steel variants in Asia Pacific due to their ability to deliver high mechanical strength and corrosion resistance at a reasonable cost. In China (GB/T) and India (IS), domestic standards bodies accept galvanized and coated ropes for nearly all heavy-duty applications, reserving stainless steel for niche or specific uses, high salinity environments, or purely aesthetic projects-which again supports regional preferences for galvanized products. Along the Pacific Rim, major sectors like shipbuilding, fishing, and mining further boost demand for plastic-coated galvanized ropes in mooring, winching, dragline, and grab-bucket applications-all environments where stainless steel would be excessive and cost-prohibitive.

Key Players

Prominent companies in this market include Axel Johnson International (Sweden), WireCo (US), Stratasys (US), Asahi Ropes (India), Bekaert (Belgium), Teufelberger (Austria), Loos & Co. Inc. (US), Hindustan Engineers (India), Chongqing Titan Suhe Co., Ltd. (China), Hamburger Drahtseilerei A. Steppuhn GmbH (Germany), Jiangyin Jinliyuan Steel Wire Rope Co., Ltd. (China), SWR Ltd. (UK), Lexco Cable (U.S.), Jiangyin Jiahua Ropes Co., Ltd. (China), Nantong Shenwei Steel Wire Rope Co., Ltd. (China), and Ankur Technocrats (India).

