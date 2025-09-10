Anzeige
10.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
XSBrokers: XS Brokers Appoints Jason Brudnick as Chief Information Officer

QUINCY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / XS Brokers, a premier independent insurance underwriting and wholesale brokerage group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Brudnick as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective September 2, 2025.

Jason Brudnick

Jason Brudnick
Headshot of XS Brokers CEO Jason Brudnick

Jason brings a wealth of experience in systems architecture, data management, and strategic technology leadership as Chief Technology Officer for Accession Risk Management Group; parent company of Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries.

In his new role, Jason will be instrumental in strengthening XS Brokers' systems and operational processes. More importantly, he will lead the strategic growth initiative focused on aligning technology infrastructure with all facets of the business-from internal operations to client-facing platforms.

"Jason's expertise and vision will be critical as we continue to evolve our digital capabilities," said Eric Wirkus, CEO of XS Brokers. "His leadership will ensure our systems not only support our current needs but also drive innovation and scalability across all aspects of the organization."

Jason's appointment marks a significant step in XS Brokers' investment in technology, systems, and infrastructure - enabling greater productivity, enhanced data intelligence, and deeper client engagements.

About XS Brokers
XS Brokers Insurance Agency (www.xsbrokers.com) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers in all 50 states. Since 1978, XSB has focused on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit on our quest to Reach the Peak.

###

Contact Information
Eric Wirkus
CEO
ewirkus@xsbrokers.com
617-890-4242

.

SOURCE: XSBrokers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/xs-brokers-appoints-jason-brudnick-as-chief-information-officer-1070284

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
