Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will commence trading at the opening on Thursday September 11, 2025 under the ticker symbol "EXCL" on the TSX Venture Exchange. Excalibur recently closed non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.67 million. The Company previously acquired the option to purchase the Bellehelen Silver-Gold Property ("Bellehelen" or the "Property") located within the Walker Lane Tread of Nevada.

"The listing of Excalibur on the TSX Venture Exchange marks an exciting milestone in our Company's growth," says Mark Morabito, Executive Chairman of Excalibur. "With a strong treasury, a highly prospective silver-gold project in Nevada, and an experienced leadership team now led by John Gilbert, we are well positioned to advance Bellehelen and unlock its potential for our shareholders. We look forward to building long-term value as we begin this next chapter."

Bellehelen Property

Excalibur has acquired the option to purchase 100% of the Bellehelen Silver-Gold Property ("Bellehelen" or the "Property") located within the Walker Lane Tread of Nevada, one of the world's most proven mining jurisdiction. Bellehelen is a low-sulphidation epithermal silver-gold prospect located about 70 km east-southeast of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada. The Property covers a historic mining district that once produced over 300,000 silver-equivalent ounces in the early 1900s. High-grade samples collected on site show impressive potential, with gold values up to 11.25 grams per tonne ("gpt") and silver up to 3,490 gpt, alongside large gold-in-soil anomalies extending over a kilometre in length.

Current data indicates the potential for a large, structurally controlled low-sulphidation precious metal system underlying a 3km+ long multi-element soil anomaly. Excalibur's planned work includes detailed surface mapping, rehabilitation and resampling of historic workings, geochemical and geophysical surveys, trenching, and eventual drilling to test multiple underexplored targets.

Dr. Alan Wainwright, a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Wainwright has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release. The QP has not verified the historical data, but verification of these data will be done through the Company's planned exploration activities. For additional information on the Bellehelen property please refer to the technical report titled "Bellehelen Property NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of August 15, 2024 filed on SEDAR+.

New Chief Executive Officer

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has hired Mr. John Gilbert, M.Sc. as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbert is based in Nevada and has over 18 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector, including roles as an exploration and mine geologist across North America. Prior to joining Excalibur Metals, Mr. Gilbert served as VP Exploration and Corporate Development for Silver Range Resources Ltd. and also ran a successful private prospect generator company, developing and vending mineral projects in New Brunswick, Canada. Mr. Gilbert holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst and a master's degree in structural geology from the University of Vermont.

About Excalibur Metals Corp.

Excalibur Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for precious metals within established mining areas in the Western United States. The Company has acquired the option to purchase 100% of the Bellehelen Project in Nye Country, Central Nevada. The claims cover most of the historic Bellehelen Mining District, where gold and silver were initially discovered and mined in the early 1900's. Excalibur has assembled an exceptional team with considerable exploration, developing and permitting experience within North America. Excalibur is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "EXCL". For more information, visit www.excaliburmetals.com.

