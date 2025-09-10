Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: BHST) (FSE: 8MV0) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company"), a company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform, today announced that it has successfully produced, at scale, plant-based exosomes in its bioreactor media, marking a significant advancement in the Company's proprietary Botanical Synthesis platform and in its ability to generate new revenue streams.

Exosomes are nano-sized extracellular vesicles naturally secreted by plant cells, with bioactive properties with enhanced absorption and bioavailability levels versus regular plant compounds. They are becoming highly sought after in a wide range of therapeutic and cosmetic applications, including targeted drug delivery, tissue regeneration, anti-inflammatory treatments, and advanced skincare formulations.

BioHarvest's bioreactors are designed to do more than grow plant cells-they create the ideal environment for high-yield, high-value exosomes. By combining optimized growth media with light-permeable bioreactors, the BioHarvest system naturally drives cells to release exosomes that are enriched with important metabolites. This unique combination delivers superior yields and superior cargo quality, setting BioHarvest apart from conventional plant or animal-derived systems. The result is a scalable, cost-efficient, and defensible advantage that opens powerful new revenue streams for CDMO customers in cosmetics, health, and pharma.

BioHarvest's exosomes are produced in its large scale VINIA® bioreactors, and contain viniferin, a polyphenol prized for anti-aging, firming, brightening, and antioxidant benefits in skincare applications. Unlike conventional viniferin formulations used by international cosmetic companies, BioHarvest's plant-derived exosomes provide a novel and more efficacious delivery vehicle for viniferin, as their nano-sized structure enhances absorption and bioavailability in the skin compared to conventional formulations.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest Sciences, commented:

"We are always pushing the boundaries of our Botanical Synthesis technology and the capabilities of our bioreactors, and we have now proven that our bioreactors can efficiently produce plant-based exosomes, a high-value class of biomolecules with significant potential in health and cosmetic industries. We expect that within 18 to 24 months, we will be in a position to bring a new, highly differentiated skin care application to the market, using exosomes to carry viniferin in a more efficacious way.

With growing scientific validation and global exosome market demand expected to grow from $0.7B in 2025 to $2.2B by 2030*, plant-based exosomes are emerging as a safer, non-animal-derived alternative to synthetic or mammalian counterparts. This development represents a significant new bonus layer of value from our core technology and could serve as an exciting new monetization path."

BioHarvest Investor Webinar - Today, September 10, 2025, at 1 pm ET

CEO Ilan Sobel will host an online investor webinar to provide a corporate update on new capability-building initiatives, the Company's 'Big Bets' for 2H 2025, and will conclude with a question-and-answer session from dial-in participants. To attend, please reference the access information below:

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast link: BHST Virtual Investor Webinar

