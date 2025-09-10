The company's new AI-enabled solutions enable carriers to improve operations, foster innovation and enhance customer experiences

At its Excelerate 2025 conference, Earnix, the leader in Dynamic AI for insurance, announced a new suite of solutions designed to help insurers fully realise the promise of AI. Built specifically for the insurance industry, these technologies accelerate decision-making and improve personalised customer experiences all while ensuring compliance in complex regulatory environments.

For insurers, these Intelligent Decisioning capabilities unlock smarter, data-driven decision-making at scale. The platform delivers real-time insights and personalised offerings with faster speed-to-market, while maintaining robust governance of automated decisions. Customers benefit from:

Improved profitability and risk management

Stronger regulatory compliance and governance

Enhanced customer satisfaction through personalised engagement

Greater competitive positioning in a rapidly changing landscape

The unified, no-code/low-code intelligent decisioning platform empowers business users to innovate rapidly without relying on IT teams. It enables insurers to adapt quickly to market shifts, launch new products faster, and optimise pricing strategies with confidence. Seamless data integration, embedded compliance and explainability, and out-of-the-box connectivity with core systems and engagement channels ensure insurers can operate effectively even in heavily regulated settings.

Intelligent Decisioning

Earnix's Intelligent Decisioning Platform is underpinned by Earnix's robust data and Dynamic AI capabilities, unifying predictive, generative, and agentic AI capabilities with governed workflows so teams can act quickly and confidently and launch innovative products without compromising security, compliance, or control.

Intelligent Decisioning Solution Enhancements Announced Today:

Earnix's AI Studio: Earnix's AI Studio is a purpose-built intelligent decisioning solution designed for the insurance industry. It allows carriers to seamlessly create, manage, and deploy agentic AI within decisioning workflows, supported by an intuitive no-code/low-code environment and a catalog that governs versioning, authorisation, and control. Embedded guardrails ensure each agent operates within defined policies, while built-in testing capabilities verify reliability before deployment. With these safeguards, insurers can embed agents into their operations with confidence, ensuring governance, transparency, and trust at scale.

Elevate Data is a unified, governed data layer for Dynamic AI that addresses growing data complexity. It provides seamless integration with major data lake providers, including AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, and offers AI-driven ETL (extract, transform, load) capabilities. It empowers carriers to ingest, transform, and manage both proprietary and third-party data at scale, enabling better model development and faster, more informed decisioning directly aligned with regulatory standards and operational needs.

Customer Engagement Capabilities: Earnix's Customer Engagement Platform leverages advanced AI to enhance front-line interactions by delivering personalised, next-best-action recommendations to agents and digital channels. The solution interacts with vertical solutions across the decisioning journey to empower sales and service teams with contextual insights, improving customer experiences, accelerating conversion, and driving revenue growth.

"The insurance industry is evolving at record speed. Changing risks, regulatory pressures, and the demand for more personalised service mean that carriers must anticipate and enable what's next," said Robin Gilthorpe, CEO at Earnix. "Our intelligent decisioning platform is purpose-built for this moment. It brings together the power of predictive, generative and agentic AI, underpinned by robust governance, and positions clients to deliver exceptional value in every market they serve."

"The promise of AI in insurance comes with challenges governance, compliance, and trust are non-negotiable in our industry," commented Be'eri Mart, Chief Product Officer at Earnix. "Our AI capabilities empower carriers to operationalise agentic AI seamlessly within decisioning workflows, while embedding the insurance-specific guardrails needed to ensure reliability. This combination unlocks the ability to scale innovation responsibly, transforming underwriting, pricing, and beyond into transparent, agile, and future-ready operations."

"Insurers today face mounting pressure to modernise their operations while harnessing the full power of their data and analytics investments. Solutions like Earnix's can help insurers embed advanced AI and automation directly into core processes enabling organisations to accelerate innovation, improve risk assessment, and respond to changing market demands with far greater agility," explained Keith Raymond, Principal Analyst at Celent. "These advancements not only drive operational efficiency but also lay the foundation for more personalised and responsive customer experiences across the value chain."

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical, intelligent decisioning across pricing, underwriting, rating, and product personalisation. Its fully integrated platform provides ultra-fast ROI and is designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. Earnix has been innovating for insurers and banks since 2001, with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. Earnix is backed by investors JVP and Insight Partners.

To learn more, visit: www.earnix.com.

