Roig Arena Opens in Valencia, Spain's Largest Indoor Venue

With a maximum capacity of 20,000 people, the venue stands out for its cutting-edge technology: over 1,700 m² of LED screens, a 300 m² exterior screen, the largest indoor videowall, and the highest-resolution scoreboard in Europe.

The investment in Roig Arena, which hosted its first concert on September 6, amounts to €400 million, fully funded by Juan Roig, President of the Mercadona supermarket chain.

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roig Arena in Valencia has officially opened its doors as the largest indoor venue in Spain. Fully funded by Juan Roig, President of the Mercadona supermarket chain, the arena has a concert capacity of up to 20,000 people and a sports capacity of 15,600.

Designed to host all kinds of entertainment, corporate, and sports events 365 days a year, Roig Arena was conceived by the American architecture firm HOK and the Valencian firm ERRE. The project represents an investment of €400 million, and it is estimated that the events held there will generate an economic impact of €150 million in tourism spending alone for the city.

With over 1,700 m² of LED screens, Roig Arena is one of the most technologically advanced venues in Europe. It features a 300 m² outdoor LED screen built with high-resistance technology, the highest-resolution scoreboard in Europe, and a 76-meter-long indoor videowall-the largest on the continent. One of the venue's most distinctive features is its façade, which can be video-illuminated thanks to the LED lighting system installed on the 8,600 ceramic louvers that make it up. This system allows for coordinated lighting and video sequences to create spectacular visual effects. The venue also stands out for its commitment to sustainability, with a photovoltaic solar plant installed on its roof.

At the time of opening, 75% of concert tickets had already been sold, with 15 shows sold out, including one by Hans Zimmer. Some of the international artists also set to perform at Roig Arena include Anuel AA, Roxette, and The Waterboys.

More than one million visitors are expected during the arena's first year of operation. Roig Arena will also serve as the home venue for Valencia Basket Club's first teams, both in the national league and the EuroLeague.

"Spain now has a venue equipped with the latest technology and ready to host the finest national and international events," said Víctor Sendra, Managing Director of Roig Arena.

The venue also features a wide and high-quality gastronomic offering: Poble Nou, a Valencian cuisine restaurant serving wood-fired paellas cooked on-site, Ultramarinos Roig, traditional dishes and tapas served in a more relaxed setting; and El Mercat de Roig Arena, which features six food outlets with a wide variety of culinary options.

On Saturday, September 6, a total of 20 artists inaugurated the Roig Arena stage with Bravo, Nino-the largest tribute ever held to singer Nino Bravo. With the venue completely sold out, the show marked the official start of Roig Arena's journey.

