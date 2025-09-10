Anzeige
WKN: A3D7M4 | ISIN: GB00BQXNJY41 | Ticker-Symbol: L16
Frankfurt
10.09.25 | 09:59
6,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
DAR GLOBAL BECOMES FIRST SAUDI COMPANY TO TRANSFER TO EQUITY SHARES IN COMMERCIAL COMPANIES CATEGORY ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

LONDON and JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global PLC, a Saudi-born international luxury real estate developer, proudly announces the completion of its transfer of ordinary shares from the Equity Shares (Transition) category to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"). The transfer became effective at 08:00 BST on September 8, 2025.

Dar Global Logo

This achievement marks a historic milestone as Dar Global becomes the first-ever Saudi Arabian company, and the first from the wider Middle East, to complete such a transition on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.

The transition is more than a technical shift: it represents the maturing of Dar Global's journey from its origins in Saudi Arabia to becoming a listed international champion, carrying the Kingdom's ambitions into global markets. Aligned with the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the move emphasizes the Kingdom's ability to nurture homegrown enterprises that operate at the highest international standards while contributing to the global economy.

Dar Global CEO, Ziad El Chaar, said: "Dar Global was born in Saudi Arabia and has grown into a company that represents the Kingdom on the world stage. This transition is a landmark moment, not just for our company but for Saudi enterprises, showing they can thrive internationally while advancing the goals of Vision 2030. Today, we stand as proof that Saudi ambition can set new standards in global markets."

Dar Global is also pleased to confirm that Rothschild & Co acted as the company's sole sponsor and financial adviser for the transition, bringing its global expertise and trusted advisory to support this historic achievement.

With this milestone, Dar Global continues its mission to bring Saudi innovation, ambition, and excellence to international markets-reinforcing both its Saudi identity and its global reach.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770026/Dar_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-global-becomes-first-saudi-company-to-transfer-to-equity-shares-in-commercial-companies-category-on-the-london-stock-exchange-302552414.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
