Utility-scale solar investment fell 19% globally, led by mainland China, Spain, Greece, and Brazil, while EU spending rose 63%, says BloombergNEF (BNEF).Global renewable energy investment reached a record $386 billion in the first half of 2025, a 10% increase driven by offshore wind and small-scale PV, according to BNEF. Financing for utility-scale solar and onshore wind fell 13% compared to the first half of 2024, marking its lowest share of total investment since 2006. Utility-scale solar investment declined 19% year-over-year, led by mainland China, Spain, Greece, and Brazil, where curtailment ...

