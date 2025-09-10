Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Today, GiveARoof.org proudly announces its official designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit by the Internal Revenue Service, marking a pivotal moment in its mission to eradicate homelessness across the United States by 2028-without relying on a single taxpayer dollar. Founded in April 2024 by social entrepreneur Claudio Bono, this milestone unleashes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring a transformative idea to life, redefining how the world tackles the global homelessness crisis and revolutionizing the nonprofit sector through unprecedented collaboration and legislative reform.

GiveARoof.org's groundbreaking approach harnesses untapped resources to deliver immediate impact. By generating a minimum of $25 billion annually in hotel loyalty points, credit card rewards, and airline miles-assets often left to expire-the organization will provide safe, dignified shelter to millions. A family displaced by job loss or medical debt could find refuge in a partner hotel room, funded entirely by donated points from individuals, corporations, and travel industry leaders. This innovative model not only ends homelessness but also boosts local economies through increased Transient Occupancy Tax revenue and tourism-related jobs, creating a virtuous cycle where formerly unhoused individuals rejoin the workforce, driving prosperity nationwide.

Beyond shelter, GiveARoof.org is championing a seismic shift in how nonprofits operate. For too long, organizations have worked in silos and duplicated efforts. Claudio Bono, Vice Chair of the Cupertino Parks and Recreation Commission and a seasoned grant reviewer, is leading the charge to change this. "By rewriting laws across every U.S. city and state to mandate resource sharing among nonprofits, we can unlock over $500 billion in annual funding currently dispersed to fragmented efforts," Bono declares. "This isn't just about efficiency-it's about redirecting that capital to fund critical foster care bills that have failed due to insufficient budgets and extending protections for foster youth from age 21 to 26, ensuring they have the support to thrive." This bold legislative push will unite nonprofits, amplify their impact, and safeguard vulnerable populations like foster children, who often face homelessness without adequate safety nets.

Central to this vision is a robust, state-of-the-art database that will transform crisis management. This powerful tool will track resources, services, and individual progress in real time, ensuring no misuse or abuse while providing accurate data to address root causes like family breakdown, addiction, or economic hardship.

By identifying patterns and gaps, the database will empower GiveARoof.org and its partners to implement preventive measures, stopping homelessness before it starts and creating a sustainable model for the future. Picture centralized Welcome Centers in major cities, where therapists, life coaches, substance abuse specialists, and case managers work under one roof, triaging needs with precision and accountability. By partnering with vocational schools, the organization will empower students to provide real-world services-dental care for genuine smiles, cosmetology training to restore confidence-instead of practicing on mannequins. This holistic approach ensures unhoused individuals receive comprehensive support, from shelter to societal reintegration, setting a new standard for impact.

What sets this movement apart is its universal appeal. Everyday Americans can donate unused points with a click; hotels and airlines can redirect expiring rewards for massive impact; and city councils, mayors, and lawmakers can champion policies that prioritize collaboration. GiveARoof.org's recent proposals, including an urgent plan sent to the White House and a strategy to address California's homelessness crisis, have already sparked widespread attention. Now, with 501(c)(3) status, tax-deductible donations will fuel this mission, inviting everyone-from Silicon Valley innovators to small-town families-to join the cause.

"This is our chance to save the world while others debate," says Bono, author of the forthcoming book The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It. "By uniting nonprofits, reforming laws, and leveraging data-driven solutions, we'll end homelessness, protect foster youth, and prove that great ideas don't just inspire-they deliver."

Join the revolution at www.givearoof.org to donate points, partner, or advocate for change. With 501(c)(3) status, GiveARoof.org is poised to reshape America's future-one roof, one life, one law at a time.

About GiveARoof.org

GiveARoof.org is a Cupertino-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to eradicating homelessness and reforming the nonprofit sector through innovative resource mobilization and collaboration. Founded in 2024 by Claudio Bono, the organization leverages loyalty points, unified data systems, and legislative advocacy to provide immediate shelter, long-term support, and systemic change, targeting a homelessness-free America by 2028. Learn more at www.givearoof.org or contact cbono@cghotelgroup.com.

