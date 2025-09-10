New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Ranging from immersive web experiences to bold branding and stunning graphics, this month's Design Awards selections span Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video. Each work proves that design is most powerful when it's both beautiful and intentional.

Design Awards Winners for September 2025, Announced

The monthly Design Awards celebrate creative projects that shine through clarity, storytelling, and strategic execution.

Chosen by a panel of international design experts, the winners reveal how exceptional design can enhance digital experiences, build emotional connections, and elevate brand stories.

The winners of the Design Awards in September 2025 are:

Best Website Design: Gillen Design for creating No Taboo Mom's approachable, collage-inspired website that balances storytelling, emotional clarity, and soft UX.

Best Logo Design: Second Society for Archetype Aesthetics' bold yet elegant logo system that blends geometric structure, custom letterforms, and luxury-focused restraint.

Best Print Design: Estúdio Mira for their impeccable work on UMA Studio's print identity, utilizing brutalist typography and modular patterns to disrupt static norms.

Best App Design: Designli for designing Cabin Time, a mindfulness-forward mobile experience that nurtures calm, emotional connection, and continued user engagement.

Best Packaging Design: UNDRDOG Creative for developing Hally's playful, collectible packaging that combines color-coded design with cultural cues.

Best Video Design: Fungi Marketing for its sharp, sound-driven narrative in the cutthefluff campaign, using relatable storytelling and simplicity to deliver the message.

