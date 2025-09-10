Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Leading software development agency Unico Connect was recently recognized as a Certified Google Cloud and Workspace Partner, marking a step forward in the company's ability to support clients with cloud-based infrastructure and productivity solutions.

The certification reflects Unico Connect's technical expertise and its capability to implement, manage, and optimize Google Cloud and Workspace environments for businesses seeking scalable and collaborative solutions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/265841_87a62d58e42d39e4_001full.jpg

The recognition also positions Unico Connect to expand its service offerings and deepen its collaboration with organizations that are investing in cloud technologies to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

"This recognition as a Certified Google Cloud and Workspace Partner underscores our commitment to building solutions on the most trusted platforms," said Malay Parekh, CEO at Unico Connect.

"It strengthens our ability to guide clients through their digital transformation journeys and ensure they are ready for what's next."

Unico Connect specializes in helping organizations modernize operations through software development, no-code and low-code solutions, and digital process automation.

To learn more about Unico Connect's services, please visit https://unicoconnect.com.

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect specializes in delivering tailored digital solutions across various industries, including education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, and e-commerce. By leveraging modern platforms, tools, and AI-based solutions, Unico Connect aims to democratize development and make digital solutions accessible for all businesses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265841

SOURCE: DesignRush