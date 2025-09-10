Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.09.2025 13:48 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 10 September 2025

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 09 September 2025, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 777.84p

Including income: 780.68p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© 2025 PR Newswire
