GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 13:58 Uhr
Automotive: BYD marks impressive presence at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich

BYD marks impressive presence at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich

MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese automaker BYD is putting on an impressive show at this year's IAA Mobility in Munich, underscoring its ambitions in Europe with a wide array of events, exhibits, and test drives.

MariaGrazia Davino, BYD's regional managing director, described the company's presence as one marked by "great momentum." Speaking on the sidelines of the fair, she highlighted how BYD has created multiple touchpoints across the city to engage with both industry and the public.

The schedule of the week began with a press conference at IAA Mobility 2025 exhibition pole, then continued with the sparkling BYD Brand night provided for its guests.

The centerpiece of BYD's exhibition is a pop-up store in Odeonplatz, covering 600 square meters, where visitors can explore the company's full product range. A second space, at Konigsplatz, is focused on technology demonstrations:

"On one side we have the product, on the other the technology. It's an open and welcoming concept, very entrepreneurial," she said.

A key part of the strategy is the test drive program, which BYD considers central to customer engagement. According to Davino, the company expects around 3,000 test drives to take place during the week:

"Test drives are core for BYD because people discover our product, get excited, and are impressed. It's a great opportunity to interact with customers," she explained.

The company is also spotlighting its advances in fast-charging technology at Konigsplatz. BYD claims its system can deliver up to 400 kilometers of range in just five minutes of charging:

"This is very powerful and our great news for the European market," Davino said, adding that it marks "a new level of maturity" for the brand.

For BYD, participation in IAA Mobility 2025 is both an opportunity to showcase innovation and to gauge the competitive landscape.

"It's beautiful to collaborate and compete, to see what others do. It's really a privilege," Davino remarked.

The mix of products, technology showcases, and hands-on experiences underlines BYD's determination to build recognition and trust among European consumers as it seeks to expand its foothold in the region.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a97de69-1bdb-4088-a124-71a4961f03ab

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba722e38-a7ce-4ede-b94c-872ca147897a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
