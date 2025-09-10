IRS to Flag Excessive Business Deductions in 2025 - Clear Start Tax Shares What Write-Offs Could Trigger an Audit

IRS enforcement priorities shift toward questionable write-offs, putting small business owners and self-employed taxpayers on notice in 2025.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sharpening its focus on business deductions in 2025, warning that overly aggressive write-offs could increase the chances of an audit. Tax professionals say the move is part of a broader push by the agency to close the "tax gap" by targeting areas where income may be underreported or expenses overstated.

According to Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief firm, deductions for travel, meals, home offices, and vehicle expenses are expected to draw heightened scrutiny this filing season.

"The IRS isn't saying you can't deduct legitimate business expenses," a Clear Start Tax spokesperson explained. "What they are signaling is that excessive or inconsistent deductions - especially when they don't line up with the size or nature of your business - will likely trigger a closer look."

The IRS has expanded its use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to identify deduction patterns that stand out from industry norms. For example, a sole proprietor reporting $60,000 in income but claiming $40,000 in travel expenses may face questions about whether those costs were truly business-related.

"One of the biggest mistakes taxpayers make is blurring the line between personal and business expenses," Clear Start Tax said. "Writing off a family vacation as a 'business trip' or deducting 100% of car costs when the vehicle is used mostly for personal errands are the types of moves that raise red flags."

Clear Start Tax advises taxpayers to keep detailed records, including receipts, mileage logs, and documentation that clearly ties expenses to business activity. Without proper substantiation, deductions can be disallowed, leading to back taxes, penalties, and interest.

"It's not about avoiding deductions," the spokesperson added. "It's about making sure the deductions you claim can stand up under IRS review."

