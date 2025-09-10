ST Engineering, Aethon Inc: ST Engineering Aethon and Oracle Collaborate to Automate Hospital Supply Chain Processes for Enhanced Operational Efficiency

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / ST Engineering Aethon ("Aethon") and Oracle have partnered to deliver an integrated solution that automates and unifies hospital inventory transport and management, creating an intelligent approach to managing supplies that helps hospitals enhance operational efficiency.

Aethon and Oracle Announce Partnership to Automate Hospital Supply Chain Operations

Aethon's T3 robot is seen in a hospital preparing to pick up and deliver a cart of goods.

Through integrating Aethon's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and vision-based logistics control with Oracle Fusion Cloud Advanced Inventory Management which is part of Oracle Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), hospitals deploying the AMRs can now seamlessly connect material transport with digital inventory and supply chain systems and workflows.

The integration links Oracle's inventory picking process directly to Aethon's AMR and vision system, enabling automatic material pickup and delivery and closes the loop with delivery status updates and final inventory location within the Oracle system for real-time visibility and accuracy.

"This collaboration represents a major advancement in healthcare automation and is part of our ongoing initiative to support robot-ready infrastructure," said Peter Seiff, CEO of ST Engineering Aethon. "It demonstrates that robotic automation has moved beyond standalone systems to become seamlessly integrated into broader enterprise systems. We're proud to collaborate with Oracle on innovation to empower hospitals to operate more efficiently, safely, and with fewer resources."

Kristen Miles, vice president, healthcare product strategy, Oracle, added, "We're excited to deliver this integration to our healthcare customers, marking a new era of automation where real-time data, intelligent robotics, and advanced inventory management work seamlessly together to enhance patient care and drive operational excellence. Built on Oracle Cloud SCM and powered by Oracle Advanced Inventory Management, this solution gives hospitals a unified platform to streamline supply chain processes, maintain accurate inventory, and respond faster to changing demands."

Key features include:

Pre-built integration between Aethon AMRs and Oracle Cloud SCM for streamlined workflow management.

Autonomous mobile robots transport supplies directly to hospital departments.

Vision-based algorithms automatically detect inventory deliveries and trigger logistics workflows.

Real-time inventory visibility within Oracle Cloud SCM for accurate, up-to-date records.

About ST Engineering Aethon

ST Engineering Aethon is a global leader in autonomous mobile robotics, delivering transformative logistics solutions for the healthcare industry. With a proven track record across premier hospitals worldwide, Aethon's cutting-edge technology streamlines internal transportation, enhances operational efficiency, and empowers clinical teams to focus on patient care. By automating routine delivery tasks, Aethon helps healthcare institutions reduce costs, optimize workflows, and elevate workforce productivity-driving smarter, more responsive hospital operations.

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

