Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Elauwit Connection Inc., a national managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets, is excited to announce Taylor Jones, President and CTO, will moderate and speak at several conferences this fall. In doing so, he will share his more than 20 years of experience as a leader in the field with others in the real estate and telecommunications industry.

Jones has served in his role at Elauwit Connection, a national managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets, since its inception.

"I'm excited to attend, moderate and speak at these upcoming industry conferences this fall," Jones said. "I am excited to meet colleagues and partners in the industry, help raise awareness about Elauwit Connection and expand our reach in a dynamic industry."

The conferences Jones is attending this fall include:

September 16: InterFace Central Florida Multifamily 2025 (speaker)

InterFace Central Florida Multifamily 2025 (speaker) September 22: PropTechBuzz Managed Wifi Portal Launch (virtual panelist)

PropTechBuzz Managed Wifi Portal Launch (virtual panelist) October 21: CREtech in New York City

CREtech in New York City October 23: IMN Carolinas Middle-Market Multifamily (speaker) in Charlotte

IMN Carolinas Middle-Market Multifamily (speaker) in Charlotte October 30: Bisnow Multifamily Southeast Summit (moderator) in Atlanta

Bisnow Multifamily Southeast Summit (moderator) in Atlanta November 17-19: RETTC OPTECH in Las Vegas

RETTC OPTECH in Las Vegas December: Triangle Multifamily Conference in Raleigh (moderator)

Jones will serve in various roles at each of these conferences, but all will include his expertise as a leader in managed services, technology integrations, strategic business development, alliance management and product development.

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a national managed services provider delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners' delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

For more information on Elauwit Connection, visit elauwit.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265811

SOURCE: Elauwit